Alok Arya joins as CMO at IIFL Securities

Arya has held senior marketing roles at Piramal Group and Google

Updated: Apr 19, 2022 2:13 PM  | 1 min read
Alok Arya

Alok Arya has taken over as the Chief Marketing Officer at IIFL Securities, as per media reports.

He was earlier associated with Piramal Group and Google. At Piramal Group, he was heading digital marketing and integrated media along with public relations.

Arya has also held senior marketing roles at Google, Future Group and Tata Housing. He was Senior Digital Marketer at Google.

Tags Google IIFL Securities Alok Arya advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
