Alok Arya joins as CMO at IIFL Securities
Arya has held senior marketing roles at Piramal Group and Google
Alok Arya has taken over as the Chief Marketing Officer at IIFL Securities, as per media reports.
He was earlier associated with Piramal Group and Google. At Piramal Group, he was heading digital marketing and integrated media along with public relations.
Arya has also held senior marketing roles at Google, Future Group and Tata Housing. He was Senior Digital Marketer at Google.
