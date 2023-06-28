Airtel's Ajay Chitkara to join Ecom Express as MD & CEO

Ecom Express Limited, an end-to-end technology-enabled logistics solutions provider to eCommerce players, has announced that Ajay Chitkara will join as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Ajay currently serves as Director & CEO of Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm, Airtel Business and will assume responsibilities at Ecom Express from 1st September, 2023. He will report to the Board of Directors of the Company.

“Ajay is a senior business leader with over two decades of proven track record. He has led and delivered significant portfolio and organization change at Airtel Business transforming it into India’s largest enterprise technology company. He also serves on the boards of Nxtra by Airtel, Hughes Communication and Network i2i. Ajay began his career in sales at Comsat Max Limited before joining Airtel in 2001,” stated a press release.

Announcing the appointment, Chairperson at Ecom Express, V. Anantharaman said; “We look forward to welcoming Ajay as our new CEO. Ajay comes with extensive enterprise experience from Airtel where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic capabilities. The Board wishes him well and looks forward to Ajay scaling Ecom Express further and delivering long-term value for all its stakeholders.”

Ecom Express co-founders T. A. Krishnan, Manju Dhawan and K. Satyanarayana added; “We are excited to welcome Ajay to Ecom Express and look forward to working with him as he leads the business to the next levels. Ajay has tremendous experience and proven track record in scaling enterprise business and we look forward to his participation and contributions as the company scales to serve the growing needs of Indian e-commerce and beyond.”

Ajay said: “I am excited to become a part of the Ecom Express family. It is a great moment to be a part of this business and to be working with its customers, the world-class team, the board and investors, with a common goal of creating India’s most trusted and respected logistics solutions provider for the e-commerce industry. I look forward to building further on the strong foundation of Ecom Express established over a decade, to achieve new milestones, and deliver customer delight.”

