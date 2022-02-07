Airtel DTH Marketing Head Joydeep Mukherjee joins myclassroom as CMO

Airtel DTH Marketing Head Joydeep Mukherjee has quit the company after a nine-year stint and joined myclassroom as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

He joined Airtel in 2012 as senior product manager- strategy and transformation, sales and distribution. Prior to that, he was with Wipro Consulting as senior consultant.

In a LinkedIn post, Mukherjee said: "I finally bid adieu to the wonderful organization I feel proud to be a part of, in Dec 2021."

"Not once has there been a dull moment in all these years -running sales transformation programs, designing the GOAL mobile app, driving data penetration (in pre Jio era), building the unified CLM (Customer Lifecycle Management) grid for mobility, designing the telco insurance bundle with HDFC and Bharti AXA, transforming international roaming business for customer centricity, leading online acquisition and dabbling in DTH and content marketing. The journey has been loaded with learnings and challenges all through."

Speaking about his new journey, Mukherjee said, "A start-up where I could build a business from scratch, and design products and services with customers at the core, was always on cards. I joined an ed-tech start-up myclassroom in Dec 2021. We are in the business of making quality education accessible to all."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)