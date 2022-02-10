Adda247 appoints Rahul Pandey as Chief Marketing Officer

Adda247, a vernacular test prep platform, has announced the hiring of Rahul Pandey as their new CMO. In his leadership capacity, Rahul will be responsible for designing, developing, implementing and monitoring the overarching business marketing strategy at the organization.

The latest hiring is in sync with Adda’s commitment towards democratizing education and making online learning accessible and affordable for everyone without any language barrier, especially students and aspirants living in rural and remote regions of the country.

Armed with a commendable professional experience spanning over 16 years, Rahul has gained expertise across several diverse domains such as Digital, Branding, and CRM channels. Before joining Adda247, he was the Vice President – Marketing at IncNut Digital. He has served numerous top-tier brands like Flipkart and Amazon in various high-level designations. Rahul was personally responsible for etching out Flipkart’s success story from scratch while leading their digital marketing unit for almost seven years.

He has also worked extensively on new user acquisitions and customer journey management across various online & offline channels during his previous professional tenures. Having joined Adda247 as their new CMO, Rahul is relentless in the pursuit of excellence and nudging Adda to become India’s number one test prep brand for all occasions.

Speaking on the hiring, Anil Nagar, CEO & Founder, Adda247, said,” We couldn't be happier to be the next endeavor of such an immensely talented and extraordinary professional. Rahul brings to the table a solid professional prowess, unbridled talent and 16+ years of expertise that will not only enhance the overall aspirations of Adda247 in becoming the biggest, vernacular test prep platform in the nation but will also serve as a learning opportunity to all the young blood within the organization! Having already carved a significant impact across industries on account of his previous professional engagements, we are confident that this is the start of a beautiful journey for both Rahul as well as the organization."

Also commenting on this, Rahul Pandey, the new Chief Marketing Officer for Adda247, said,”I am delighted to have joined the Adda247 family. As one of the country’s premier vernacular test prep platforms, it has managed to carve a scintillating and unparalleled growth story. I sincerely believe that my team and I will make valuable contributions towards pushing the organization further down ‘Success Lane’ and emerging as the country’s one-stop test prep platform for students and aspirants.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)