Abundantia Entertainment elevates Shikhaa Sharma to Chief Creative Officer

Content creator and producer, Abundantia Entertainment, today announced the promotion of Shikhaa Sharma to ‘Chief Creative Officer’. She previously held the position of Senior Vice President leading the creative and content development verticals for the company. This announcement comes in the wake of a strong last couple of years for Abundantia Entertainment that saw back-to-back successes with movies like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Chhorii and series like Breathe: Into The Shadows. The production house also boasts of an enviable slate across films and shows and is set to ramp up and further diversify its content offerings across platforms.



Shikhaa has been a part of the founding team in the young journey of Abundantia Entertainment and has been part of the core team for the past eight years starting her journey in 2014 as a creative producer. In her new position, she will drive development, content and production for all upcoming projects as well as for genre-centric divisions of Abundantia Entertainment - ‘Psych’ and ‘Filters’ that focus on horror and Young Adult content, respectively. Shikhaa will continue to report to Vikram Malhotra, the Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment.



Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment said, "Shikhaa has been a part of the founding team at Abundantia Entertainment and has been the backbone of the sustained growth and success that the company has enjoyed over the last 8 years. Shikhaa also remains a key stakeholder in charting out the path for our organization for the future, as we aspire to take Abundantia Entertainment to the next level. Over the years, Shikhaa has worked closely with the senior team, creative partners and me and has been a pillar of support to the team in our young and exciting journey. I wish her all the very best as she continues to be with us on this stellar path to creative success.”



Commenting on her new role, Shikhaa said, "It’s been an exciting and fulfilling journey so far and I am delighted to take over the new role as we aim to take Abundantia Entertainment to greater heights backed by strong creator relationships and a firm belief in the power of great storytelling. We are blessed to have an amazing team at Abundantia Entertainment with a strong culture for individual and collective growth and our resolve to serve exciting, inspiring and entertaining content has only gotten stronger over the last few years.”



Abundantia Entertainment also announced that it has promoted Vijash Kothari to the role of Associate Vice-President – Commercial & Legal. Vijash will continue to lead the legal and commercial divisions and provide strong support to the creative and production functions at the company.



Abundantia Entertainment has an exciting slate of films in the pipeline, top-lined by Abhishek Sharma’s action-adventure, ‘Ram Setu’ starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Suresh Triveni’s much-awaited drama-thriller, ‘Jalsa’, starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, the remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, the remake of critically and commercially acclaimed Malayalam films, #Home and Angamaly Diaries, and a murder-mystery by the Shakuntala Devi and Killing Eve director, Anu Menon.



Abundantia Entertainment also boasts of a strong slate of streaming originals lined up which include an Amazon Original, ‘The End’ starring Indian superstar Akshay Kumar, an all-women-led ensemble ‘Hush Hush’ for Amazon Prime Video, the next season of ‘Breathe – Into the Shadows’ starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, Naveen Kasturia and Saiyami Kher, a multi-season crime drama, based on the bestselling ‘Rita Ferreira’ books and the remake of the Israeli hit YA series, ‘The Missing’. Book adaptations of bestsellers like Flawed – The Nirav Modi story, Ashwin Sanghi’sKeepers of Kalachakra, Along Came a Spyder are also being developed by the production house.

