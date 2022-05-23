ABP Group appoints Oommen Thomas as National Head for Ad Sales

ABP Group has elevated Oommen Thomas to the role of National Head-Ad Sales. He will be responsible for the Anandabazaar Patrika, The Telegraph, Bengali Magazines, Friends FM & the Events business.

For past three years, Thomas was heading ad sales for the West region based out of Mumbai after he moved from New Delhi where he was Regional Head for North region at ABP. His career with ABP Group started as a National Head for the Businessworld Magazine & Books.

Oommen has 34 years of experience, starting his career with The Times of India. He has worked for publications like The Malayala Manorama, Deccan Herald, The Sandesh, Pioneer & Sunday observer working across verticals of Newspaper, Magazines, Digital, Radio & Events.

On his elevation, Thomas said: "With the pandemic challenges settling and the ABP Group entering its 100th year, it will be my responsibility to ensure that while we reach our targeted numbers, we partner with our clients to grow their business in the state of West Bengal integrating all our media vehicles."

