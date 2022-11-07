Abhishek Ajmera appointed as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of UNIVO

UNIVO has announced the appointment of Abhishek Ajmera as its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. As UNIVO has ramped up its focus on growth, the appointment of Abhishek will be pivotal to cementing UNIVO’s leadership position in the segment & drive growth.



“Working with a fast-paced and agile brand such as UNIVO is an exciting prospect for me, and I am thrilled to be a part of this team. Right from the outset, I have my focus set on establishing the company as the preferred partner for institutions looking to expand their footprints in the online education space. There is hyper growth on the horizon for UNIVO, and I look forward to being at the forefront of several of these wins,” said Abhishek Ajmera, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, UNIVO.



A stalwart in the edtech and consumer internet space, Abhishek comes with established expertise in identifying new markets and expanding business across geographies for leading companies such as InfoEdge, MagicBricks, Aspiring Minds and Online Manipal.



Speaking on the appointment UNIVO Spokesperson said, “We are glad to welcome Abhishek to the UNIVO family. His rich experience & sharp focus on growth will act as a catalyst to scale up UNIVO and be the ‘OPM of choice’ for universities worldwide.”

