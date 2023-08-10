Who's the new Cadbury girl?

The OOH industry has seen exponential growth in the last few years, as per industry reports. Data shows DOOH screens have grown from 26,940 in 2020 to 57,690 in 2021 to 89,700 in 2022. With the number of screens rising, the demand for more digital creators is also going up.



The digital content creator market share is expected to witness CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2032 with the market share estimated to reach nearly US$ 12.9 billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 3.37 billion in 2021.



Defining the future of digital creators, Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, of White Rivers Media said, “Advancements in the OOH advertising have opened many new doors for the digital creators to leverage the available technology and build jaw-dropping content at a large scale. Brands can now beautifully bridge the gap between the digital and physical world with the mindful integration of tools like AI and VR along with a data-driven approach. Combining the new-age tools with the infinite potential of a human mind, the results can truly be phenomenal.”



As per Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO at XPERIA Group, “Future of digital creators is very bright unless they stop learning the demand of the TG they are targeting. More stories telling with the content will happen, more demand will be created for advertising agencies to deliver better content.”



On how creative agencies and digital creators strategize their marketing and advertising content to generate more engagement and traffic to the brands, Ravi Kumar, Founder and CEO at MadHawks said, “We developed a campaign for a fashion brand that included social media amplification via influencer collaborations on YouTube and Instagram to do a soft launch of the collection. With the genuine reach of influencers, we were able to test out the potential of the collection with a very minimalistic budget. And simultaneously we took the audience to the website to check; we achieved higher brand recognition and increased website traffic.”



Gupta further said, “We are in the process of creating our AI-driven DMP which will be connected with multiple LED screens at multiple touch points. Roadside screens as well as different other touch points in one hand. On the other hand, our creative team has been working for the last year on various content including Anamorphic content, Projection mapping content, etc.”



“Xperia Group is a very young agency and has been designed to work with contemporary OOH tech and creativity, so it will try to deliver more creativity. We already have a studio in Delhi with limited resources and have another studio in Bangalore. Delhi Studio primarily works with creative content. Bangalore Studio is for musical content. We are increasing our capacity in both studios to deliver more creative works.” He added.



Elaborating on the overall increase in the number of advertising agencies and digital creators Gupta further said, “Digital creators are increasing but it is important to have good relevant creators to support the industry to compete with the international content creators with good standards.



Nowadays we want to experience the product, which is only possible with OOH advertising. A new format of OOH advertising is called EXPERIENTIAL ADVERTISING. This is the future, innovations bound to come on EXPOOH with different tech integrations and creativity.”



Emphasizing the brand’s interest in OOH campaigns, Kothari said, “An outdoor ad is seen by its audience for almost nanoseconds within which an impact has to be created to ensure an effective landing. Due to the nature of outdoor content consumption, OOH campaigns also have their advantages over media ads like extended shelf life, unduplicated recalls, and greater ROIs at lesser investments. With thoughtfully selected channels and well-strategised content delivered at a relevant time, any form of advertising can shine through.



Outdoor continues to be a classic advertising medium for brands to communicate their message effectively. From OOH to DOOH to digital, advertising comes with boundless options. What ultimately makes the difference is how wisely the option has been chosen for every single brand, every single day!”



As for Gupta, “Brands are spending and will continue to spend on OOH. Formats will be different but OOH will exist. A new form of OOH is DOOH or EXPOOH. Two strategies works in OOH, either you paint the city with the brand and brand color or put up a Spectacular format that becomes the talk of the town. I think both are taking the industry ahead.”