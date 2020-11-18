Skechers India’s first OOH flex banner installed by female mountaineers

The brand teamed up with Aishwarya Gajanan Ghare, Marishaa Shah and Priyanka Chinchorkar for the Out of Home activity in Mumbai

Skechers has set a strong example as they teamed up with three professional female mountaineers for an Out of Home activity in Mumbai.

Further to the TVC launch of their #OriginalsKeepMoving campaign with Skechers D’Lites shoes, Skechers announced Ananya Panday as its first female brand ambassador with a message that aims to inspire the youth of today to come forward while emphasizing on the power of moving ahead to overcome challenges that may come your way.

Keeping in tandem with this thought, the brand conceptualized a never done before activity that encouraged women to take up a task dominated by men. Skechers along with the women in this activity have created history and visual D’Lite by installing the first ever billboard flex by women in the country. In India, where activities like these are considered challenging for women, these audacious women are not only changing the paradigm but also inspiring others to open new windows of opportunity and keep moving.

Rahul Vira, Skechers South Asia, CEO said: “Aishwarya Gajanan Ghare, Marishaa Shah and Priyanka Chinchorkar are breaking prototypes beautifully and are signifying contemporary women in a new epitome. The task performed is commendable and resonates with Skechers #OriginalsKeepMoving campaign which promotes that you can debunk the age old labels to make your own way by pushing yourself beyond the boundaries and stop at nothing.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Aishwarya Gajanan Ghare, Graduate from Advance Mountaineering course from Himalayan Mountaineering Institute of Darjeeling said, “I am here to convey a message to all those exceptional women out there. Keep Moving and get out of your comfort zone and lead the way. Make your own rules and break the ones that tie you down. Be original and keep moving.

“Skechers #OrginalsKeepMoving campaign is call for everyone out there to take pride in what they do. I hope it will inspire more and more woman to break the shackles while reaching new territories of opportunities”, Marishaa Shah, professional mountaineer and a certified Scuba Dive Master

“After Skechers flex installation activity. I feel that every woman has right, might and D’Lite to do every task not done by women before”, Priyanka Chinchorkar, Trained mountaineer with an ‘A’ grade in Basic Mountaineering Course, Advance Mountaineering Course and Method of Instruction Course.





