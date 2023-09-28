Havells and Platinum Outdoor marked Ganeshotsav with outdoor campaign

On the occasion of Ganeshotsav, Platinum Outdoor, a Madison World unit, designed and launched an outdoor campaign for Havells India. By utilizing a mix of more than 100 fan models designed by the brand, this campaign succeeded in capturing audiences' attention and creating a buzz across the internet.

Platinum Outdoor positioned Havells India’s outdoor installation at Thane's Majiwada Flyover. The agency used over 100 designer fan models by the brand, arranged in a pattern which resembled Ganesha. Due to the high traffic in the area, the campaign was able to gain visibility and create a massive impact, thus garnering more than 1.5 million impressions so far, the agency said.

In this billboard, which measures 100 x 50 ft, the fans were powered by motors attached to ensure their spinning, but when the motors were kept on hold, wind pressure moved the fans naturally. Over a week was spent creating this innovation, amid Mumbai's heavy rains. The campaign was launched on September 19th on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and will remain active until 29th September, after the last day of the festival.

Speaking on the campaign, Mukesh Kumar Jain, Joint Vice President, Havells India Ltd. said, “Creativity and innovation knows no bounds and Havells India has proved it again with our unique Ganesh Chaturthi Campaign. Thanks to our trusted agency partner Platinum Outdoor, we were able to do this brilliant campaign that combines tradition and innovation."

Raveesh Sharma, Vice President – North & East, Platinum Outdoor also commented, “Our latest outdoor campaign for Havells India is an innovative and distinctive idea that has captured audiences' attention not just in Thane, but everywhere. This campaign has truly pushed creativity boundaries, integrating art and technology to create an unforgettable experience. I am delighted to see how the audience reacts to the efforts of our team, who put in a lot of effort to get this idea to the masses. As a result of our passion and ingenuity, we have created a campaign that has left everyone in awe, and we hope that it has led to a higher level of brand recall and consumer awareness of Havells.”

Commenting on the ideation and innovation of the campaign, Ramesh Bhaskaran, National Creative Director, Madison OOH, also said, “Over the years, Mumbaikars have seen big idols of Ganesha at pandals, but for the first time they witnessed 50 feet idol on the billboard, that too made with actual functional fans! I am proud to lead a team that has challenged the boundaries of creativity and executed this unique campaign with utmost dedication. I hold a strong belief that such innovations bring immense joy to the advertising industry, symbolizing a unique blend of artistry, commitment, and technology. Undoubtedly, we have emerged as the biggest fans of Bappa!”

