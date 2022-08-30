Former Ecosys OOH founding partners launch ad agency Osmo

Former Ecosys OOH Founding Partners (later acquired by Publicis Groupe) and the trio of Nipun Arora, Hardik Kapdi & Mangesh Shinde have collaborated and joined hands yet again to disrupt the location-based advertising ecosystem.

With the explosion of data in the past few years, the agency aims to channel this opportunity to deliver meaningful and engaging experiences which dive beyond ROI and move the consumers to take action. Osmo provides an offering in OOH, location-based digital media and a multidimensional omniverse ecosystem.

Commenting on the launch of Osmo, Mangesh Shinde, Data Scientist - IIIT Bangalore said, “The top of one mountain is the bottom of another. Having successfully established a robust ROI model in OOH space way back in 2015, the time has come to bend the rules of the game. LOC8, our proprietary planning platform in integration with sophisticated ML models, provides a single view of the consumer from a location perspective. Thus, enabling the audience-first approach for effective omnichannel targeting.”

Hardik said, “It’s time for us to define the value and not the price. The OOH media landscape has been changing rapidly but the way of approaching consumers in the industry is still very primitive. In my journey of growing businesses from scratch to multicore entities across diverse categories, I believe omnichannel is the new normal and Osmo strives to drive these offline & online metrics.”

Speaking about the launch of Osmo, Arora said, “Ushering in the new era of marketing where the status quo is constantly challenged, we have created a unique platform that mends all past broken promises of this industry. We are new-age entrepreneurs that come from different geographies, culture and backgrounds, hence making diversity our key strength. I really look forward to working with my old-but-new partners and disrupting the market yet again.”

