Colors TV's OOH campaign banks on curiosity to promote new show
The campaign for upcoming show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has created a good buzz on social media, thanks to the hoardings that show a clawed heart
Days away from Valentine's Day, Colors TV has created a buzz by ripping the heart. Using the OOH route and banking on the curiosity element, the channel has put up hoardings across Mumbai, Delhi and other cities promoting its latest show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The big hoardings are generating lot of interest among people who are left wondering why the heart has been clawed.
The show is a fantasy drama that will be launched on February 13. It has Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Sameer Shaikh. The OOH campaign, however, just has a heart being clawed and nothing else written on it.
People across the internet are tweeting and posting about the hoardings, expressing their curiosity about the show.
Activation and OOH: Trends to watch out for in 2023
Waulite Media and Shristy Media release report listing 7 major trends
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 7:01 PM | 3 min read
Waulite Media and Shristy Media have compiled a report highlighting the trends for the OOH industry for this year. The endeavour of the report is to highlight various trends in activation and OOH sphere which are picking up pace, and are must to evaluate, for any marketer or advertiser today.
Following are the trends listed by the report.
Art Installation
According to a YouGov study in 2020, 44% of consumers prefer to attend outdoor event. Many people love art installations. They like to take photos and share them on social media. And in the world of IG, where wonders and picturesque elements catch fancy, it surely garners eye balls. Thus, having a welldesigned art installation can give you social media mileage. It gets you conversations and engagement.
Pop-Ups
Pop-stores can be used strategically by brands to drive sales online for the community driven by offline. Works remarkably well, when the agenda is to promote and create awareness around something new.
AR/VR
The popularization of the metaverse concept raised massive interest in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) devices as the gateway to this future vision of the internet. However, uses of AR/VR devices extend far beyond being gateways to the metaverse.
Physical/Digital Hybrid Experience
As the world gradually returns to normal, experiential marketing trends will blend virtual and in-person experiences.
NFT
The next frontier for NFTs lies in customer loyalty programs. In 2023, smart brands will follow the likes of Louis Vuitton and Starbucks, both of which are using NFTs to enable access to exclusive customer experiences and perks.
DOOH
Technological advancements have made digital out-of-home advertising more appealing to brands, both in terms of quality and measurability.
Programmatic capabilities in DOOH have ushered in audience planning and buying, creativity flexibility, measurement and retargeting in DOOH, making the medium accountable and giving it an edge over others.
According to experts, DOOH has grown significantly in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. DOOH network has begun to develop scale and network spanning transit, corporate parks/malls multiplex, airports, and other venues in Tier I and II as well.
Era of Focused Reach in OOH
In 2023, outdoor advertising ads will be equipped with Bluetooth beacons to broadcast information to the audience interacting with the ad. Using the information, advertisers would make adjustments to tailor the ad according to the needs and wants of the consumers in that particular location. Such changes will significantly increase the chances of the targeted audience noticing an outdoor ad. The data will be collected to improve campaign targeting and deliver a more contextually relevant advert.
Times Prime launches outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub
The campaign showcases new offer launches and exclusive curated events
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 5:04 PM | 1 min read
Times Prime, the premium subscription service, has launched its outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub, Gurgaon that would showcase the brand's new offer launches and exclusively curated events. The campaign will run for three months and will feature 16 sides of pole kiosks strategically placed throughout the popular shopping and dining destination.
The campaign is designed keeping in mind the audience of Cyberhub and features Hinglish language for building relatability.
"We are thrilled to launch our new outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub, one of the most popular destinations in Gurgaon. We believe that this campaign will be a great way for us to reach our target audience and showcase what makes Times Prime unique and valuable.With our tagline positioning the membership as the only membership that you ever need – a single membership that covers everything from dining, travel, shopping, entertainment and many more,"said Harshita Singh, Business Head of Times Prime.
In OOH campaign, KFC India celebrates ‘the little joys of life’
As part of the campaign, billboards have been put up across prime locations of Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 3:58 PM | 1 min read
KFC India has rolled out a new OOH campaign in Mumbai, encouraging fans to celebrate the little joys in life with a bucket of crispy chicken by their side.
With billboards spread across various prime locations in the city, featuring everyday celebratory occasions like "Jam in Juhu but fav actor also stuck next to you”, “jab kaali peeli fatak se mili” or “traffic ne kia late but dikha sunset great” that any Mumbaikar will relate to.
This OOH and digital campaign stems from the thought that since everyone in the city of dreams is overcoming challenges every day, why not stop and celebrate those little victories with KFC, because 'Treat Toh Banta Hai. Let’s KFC!'
pDOOH to lead the way for outdoor advertising this year
Industry leaders say 2023 will be the year for the outdoor medium - along with the expansion of OOH media as a whole digital OOH is set to play a significant role in fuelling the sector’s growth
By Sonam Saini | Jan 3, 2023 8:58 AM | 7 min read
2022 saw OOH clawing back after the pandemic’s onslaught and 2023 will see the medium regain all its glory, say industry watchers.
Although many businesses are yet to reach pre-Covid revenue levels, the Pitch Madison report says OOH rebounded in 2021 with a 69 per cent increase over 2020, albeit falling short of the pre-Covid 2019 figures. The report further says that Rs 2,178 crore was spent on OOH in 2021, significantly less than the Rs 3,495 crore spent in 2019 but visibly more than the Rs 1,292 crore spent in 2020.
Business in 2023
Jayesh Yagnik, CEO of MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, is sure of good times ahead in 2023. “The expansion of DOOH will alter the media landscape for the better. The measurement matrix, which the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) is developing, will have a positive effect on the industry once syndicated data is implemented, which is anticipated to happen in 2023. Overall, there should be no turning back now since confidence in this oldest form of advertising has returned. OOH has experienced its worst because of Covid, but we have shown that we are capable of bouncing back better and stronger.”
As for Amarjeet Hudda, COO of Laqshya Solutions, 2023 has come with a lot of hope for the OOH industry in India with better growth than in 2022. Hudda predicts double-digit growth for the sector this year.
Speaking of positive signs, Aman Nanda, Chief Strategy Officer, Times OOH, says the atmosphere in the industry is upbeat as offices have reopened and people have begun to travel for both leisure and work. As a result, these factors will continue to skew brands to advertise in the out-of-home sector. "We are confident that OOH will remain a highly relevant medium for brands to target consumers."
Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma said, “2023 for the OOH industry is going to be one with exponential growth opportunities. 2022 saw that DOOH with programmatic capabilities has made inroads within digital agencies, as a mainstream digital medium bringing in more brands and campaigns, and invariably contributing to the growth of the industry. This year will be bigger and better in terms of higher acceptance from marketers for programmatic DOOH.”
Arijit Chakrabarti, Vice President – Strategy and Creative, Kinetic India, opined 2022 has been the first full year for OOH post the pandemic. A quick glance at the trend line shows that there are a greater number of clients and brands present on OOH than it was even before Covid, he said.
Growth Factors
According to Hudda, the big reason for OOH’s growth has been spending by top categories, namely Real Estate, Auto, Mobile Handsets and Organised Retail. “The top three categories are doing very well. Hence, we expect they will spend more on OOH this year.”
Yagnik shared that along with new launches, positive attitudes, and the expansion of OOH media as a whole, DOOH will play a significant role in fuelling growth in the upcoming year. “New infrastructure and smart cities are creating more opportunities for transit media, which is raising the inventories and fostering the expansion of OOH as an industry.”
The propensity to purchase has increased a lot, Hudda shared. “Despite a slowdown in the European markets, India has positive news. The country’s GDP forecast is approximately 7%. So, we can expect this year to be better than 2022 for the industry.”
Nanda shared that aviation reports show that leading airports are already breaking passenger growth records on a regular basis, indicating that people are out and about after the lockdown, taking a break from digital fatigue, work, and restrictions. “The marketing fraternity is aware of these trends and is already diverting their ad budgets towards avenues such as airports and other transit formats,” said Nanda.
As for Patil, “Audience buying, data and measurement are the key factors that have fostered the growth of DOOH over the last few years and will continue to do so in the years to come. It is expected that these capabilities in 2023 will be much more refined and accurate, and most importantly, they will enable marketers to execute omnichannel marketing campaigns more effectively.”
Emergence of pDOOH
As per Nanda, in the cookie-less world, location targeting will take an upper hand due to reduced personalised identifiable data. Brands will have to look for newer options to target masses wherein context and location will come into play, he noted. “As OOH is all about targeting the right audience at the right locations, the increase of programmatic DOOH will improve the ability to target contextually giving a substantial base to the communication.”
Nanda predicts that the next big trend of 2023 will be Programmatic Digital OOH. He shared, “There is an increase in the digital OOH inventory across the country, and to enter the next level of growth there is a need for standardisation with a systematic selling and buying approach for digital outdoor media with the help of pDOOH. It further simplifies the process of deploying the campaigns across different sizes and locations of screens effortlessly. Furthermore, with tech giants of the world like Google and Yahoo, entering into the DOOH space, we expect pDOOH to gain higher traction in 2023.”
According to Chakrabarti, digitization of OOH screens will continue to drive growth in 2023 and going by advertiser demands Programmatic DOOH capabilities would be a key differentiator. “We believe that Programmatic DOOH screens would merge into the entire digital ecosystem. It would be another (albeit) powerful screen in the mediascape to selectively target audience segments at scale.”
Multiple DOOH innovations have occurred in 2022, particularly in the 3D space. He also believes that as 3D anamorphic creations become more common in 2023, the number of such innovations will increase.
The second half of 2022 saw the rise of anamorphic and hyper-realistic 3D ads, which are yet another factor attracting more demand for the medium other than the current features of contextual, hyperlocal and real-time ads possible with programmatic capabilities, Patil noted.
The Road Ahead
Another segment expected to drive growth in 2023 will be around tech-led innovations such as AR, VR, MR and anamorphic. “Such things are catching the attention of various new-age and tech-oriented brands. We also expect an increase in investment in tools that facilitate measurement of OOH ad effectiveness.”
Nanda believes that 2023 will bring in stability for brands to plan campaigns in advance and have enough time for creative and technology innovations. “Moreover, with a massive increase in airport passenger traffic especially during the ongoing holiday season when people are in the mood to travel abroad and explore new places, it is a golden time for brands to tap the maximum number of audiences with a highly captive mindset and spending mood. Now with airports and metro rail being equipped with world-class media, brands will leverage the potential of pDOOH to unlock greater possibilities. We see 2023 as the year of the OOH industry.”
Data was the king in 2022 and we don’t expect that to change much in 2023, said Chakrabarti. “However, with new AI-based solutions becoming more commonplace we expect a greater number of these solutions to drive the site selection and planning process into 2023. This data-centric approach has allowed categories such as FMCG, which were traditionally OOH averse, to embrace OOH in 2022. In 2023, we expect these interventions to percolate to multiple other categories as well. OOH practitioners have taken cues from other mediums to drive a transparent data-centric approach across all aspects of deployment. Today one can safely say that data is no longer showcased just for data’s sake but for insights, optimization and scaling deployment,” he asserted.
Future Generali’s outdoor campaign advocates equal rights for LGBTQIA+ community
The campaign is based on the insurer expanding the definition of ‘family’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 2:49 PM | 2 min read
Future Generali India Insurance Company has launched a campaign that puts a spotlight on providing LGBTQIA+ members in a live-in relationship an equal opportunity to secure their health insurance needs.
Staying true to its ‘Inclusion’ agenda and intent of being an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, the insurer has expanded its definition of ‘family’ across all its retail health insurance offerings, to include LGBTQIA+ community and live-in partners.
The first-of-its-kind brand campaign, represented by two real-life, same-sex couples, demonstrates the organization's commitment to Diversity Equity & Inclusion, both as an employer and as an insurer. The campaign runs across the central theme of redefining the term ‘family’ to include live-in partners, including same-sex partners.
The campaign is launched on digital and on Out Of Home (OOH) platforms in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Goa and Bangalore and will be live for 3 weeks starting January 01, 2023.
Commenting on this campaign, Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd. said, “We are conscious of the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. We believe the LGBTQIA+ community is of prominence and the individuals from the community deserve the right to avail of similar protection solutions alike any other individual. As insurers, we believe that we have a moral and societal responsibility to provide a level playing field to all sections of the society devoid of their personal preferences.”
Further, Varma said, “As a brand that stands for Innovation and Human Touch, we are committed towards providing need-based and innovative solutions that resonate with our customers’ evolving needs. This offering is a step in the direction of making the first move by the insurance industry towards focusing on inclusive protection plans for LGBTQIA+ individuals. At FGII, driving inclusion across various sections of the society and the communities we operate in is central to our ‘Life-time partner’ behavior.”
Bata India launches 3D OOH campaign
The first-of-its-kind set-up has been installed in Bengaluru
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 3:10 PM | 2 min read
Bata India has launched a 3D OOH billboard that utilizes an anamorphic image content creation format thereby making content appear in 3 dimensions, which are visually compelling. Bata has used this innovative technology to highlight the variety of sneakers it offers with the Sneaker Studios launched across 300+ stores across the country.
The first-of-its-kind set-up has been installed in Bengaluru. This hyper-realistic billboard is a visual treat for potential consumers and immediately commands attention. The advertising features sneakers from various brand like Power, that’s used for fitness and NorthStar, the lifestyle sneaker brand from Bata. Made to engage with youth audience, the 3D outdoor seamlessly marries various animations like a moving skateboard, sneakers popping out of a shoe box and a train of multiple sneakers streaming from the billboard thereby creating a compelling story.
Anand Narang, VP, Marketing & Customer Experience, Bata India Limited, said “At Bata India, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to engage with our audience. We are elated to be one of the first few brands and especially, the first footwear brand in India to bring the disruptive format of 3D OOH advertising. As we offer over 300 sneakers styles from 9 international brands in our new Sneaker Studios, a shop-in-shop destination inside Bata stores, we thought of leveraging the new 3D emerging outdoor media to announce this launch. Consumers can experience Sneaker Studio in their neighbourhood Bata stores and get to shop their favourite styles instantly or even order them via home delivery service.”
Times OOH leverages power of digital billboards for Nila Spaces' DOOH campaign
The Ahmedabad-based brand utilised the complete network of digital billboards by occupying all slots, managed by Times OOH in the city
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 3:10 PM | 3 min read
Nila Spaces, a real estate brand has launched a one-of-its-kind ‘Roadblock DOOH Campaign’ in Ahmedabad with Times OOH.
The real estate brand came with a vision to establish its upcoming premium project- Vida- The Future of Urban Living in a highly anticipated manner and exclusive format that suits the imagery of the brand and its new project and caters to the masses. Thus, the brand zeroed upon high-quality and strategically placed digital billboards to make a big announcement of its project.
To make it large and expansive, the Ahmedabad-based brand utilised the complete network of digital billboards by occupying all slots, managed by Times OOH, available in the city. The complete network of Times OOH’s digital billboards showcased the Vida Campaign across the city throughout the day in a series. Currently, there are 118 digital billboards available with a loop of 8 slots on each screen.
Since digital billboards offers hassle-free, quick, and inexpensive campaign execution; this campaign was made live in the span of a single night with the help of a robust CMS system that managed to display the campaign across the city with just one click and from one place.
"We are a progressive company that believes in undertaking initiatives that are fresh, lively and exciting. The same formula is applied in our marketing plans as well. We have always been fascinated by the Times OOH digital billboards as it is the future of out-of-home advertising available in the city. However, we wanted to do a unique activity. Together with an able team of Times OOH we came up with a roadblock idea that has never been done before that suited our brand ideology and our aim to launch project VIDA - The Future Of Urban Living at GIFT City, one of our marquee projects, in a highly famed manner”, says Deep Vadodaria – Director, Nila Spaces.
The blanket execution of the OOH campaign has been a dream strategy for advertisers as it helps in making a significant impact on consumers. However, with traditional formats, the execution is a big challenge due to the conventional method of deployment of creativity. Nonetheless, the Digital Billboard has completely evaded the execution-related challenges and enhanced the effect of the campaign with seamless all at once for execution.
“The entire city with help of 118 digital billboards was painted with VIDA by Nila Spaces Limited for a day which helped the brand in gaining huge recognition in the market as well as extensive visibility with the help of digital billboards”, adds Deep.
“The possibilities of any advertising channel come out with proper utilization of the format of the medium which enhances the efficacy of the marketing initiative. digital billboards carry a huge set of potential to make an undeniable presence for the brand with its various features and calculative execution is one such feature that helps brands in achieving a big objective- Larger than Life Impact. It is quite overwhelming to see that Nila Spaces has utilized our digital billboards to the fullest”, expresses Anchal Dhawan, City Media - Business Head, Times OOH.
Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.
