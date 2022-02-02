ZEEL posts ad rev of Rs 1260.8 crore in Q3

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 298.98 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021 against Rs 266.08 crore for the last quarter ended on September 30, 2021. The company witnessed an increase of 11.64 % in net profit. On a YoY basis, company net profit declined by 28.41%.

The consolidated total income of the network saw on the YOY basis declined 25.63% to Rs 2130.44 crore for the quarter ended December 30, 2021 against Rs 2756.93 crore for the same quarter last year. On QoQ basis, it saw an increase of 5.7% as compared to previous quarter

During the quarter, domestic ad revenues too declined on YoY by 3.21% to Rs 1260.8 crore in Q3, 2021 against Rs 1302.03 crore in the same quarter last year. On a QoQ basis, the company saw an increase of 14.59%.

The company’s subscription revenues fell marginally by 6.3% to Rs 790.15 crore against Rs 841.91 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The company, in the statement, mentioned that subscription revenues were marginally lower due to linear business, said, “Embargo on pricing due to implementation of NTO 2.0 continues to impact revenue growth. Additionally, international subscriptions were impacted by one large distributor termination."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)