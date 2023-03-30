ZEE settles dispute with IndusInd over dues, paves way for Sony merger
The company made the announcement in a regulatory filing
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited said that it has entered into an agreement to settle its dispute with IndusInd Bank, paving way for its merger with Sony.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed the insolvency plea against ZEEL based on a petition filed by IndusInd Bank to the National Company Law (NCLT).
“The company and IndusInd Bank Ltd have entered into a settlement agreement by which all disputes and claims have been settled between the company and IndusInd Bank Ltd,” said the company in a regulatory filing.
IndusInd had filed a plea before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT to initiate insolvency against ZEEL, stating that the company defaulted on dues worth Rs 83.08 crore.
NCLT had appointed Sanjeev Kumar Jalan as the interim resolution professional in the matter. Punit Goenka, the MD and CEO of ZEEL, had moved the appellate tribunal challenging NCLT’s order, following which NCLAT had stayed the proceedings.
The settlement of the disputes will clear a major obstacle from ZEE’s path as it looks to merge with former rival Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India.
Up-linking & downlinking of satellite TV channels clause: No change in MIB's stand
Stakeholders had sought clarification on Clause 11(3) (f), saying that the it could be misinterpreted
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 3:44 PM | 2 min read
The government has issued a clarification on policy guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of satellite TV channels. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has refused to change its stance with regard to Clause 11(3) (f) of the Policy Guidelines that talks about a company sharing Satellite TV Channel signal reception decoders.
The clarification on Clause 11(3) (f) was sought by stakeholders. The ministry said it received suggestions and requests from stakeholders that the clause could be misinterpreted.
According to the clause, “a company shall provide Satellite TV Channel signal reception decoders to MSOs or Cable Operators registered under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995 or to a DTH operator registered under the DTH guidelines or to an Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Service Provider duly permitted under their existing Telecom License or authorized by Department of Telecommunications or to a HITS operator duly permitted under the policy guidelines for HITS operators issued by the Ministry.”
Some stakeholders have suggested that this clause could be misinterpreted to allow permission holders of Satellite TV Channels to provide signal reception decoders to various entities who were previously not permitted under the policy guidelines of 2011.
“However, the Ministry's stance on this matter remains unchanged from the policy guidelines of 2011. Accordingly, it is reaffirmed that the permitted entities may only provide TV Channel Signal Decoders to MSOs/Cable Operators registered under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, DTH Operators registered under the DTH guidelines issued by the government, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Service Provider duly permitted under their existing Telecom License or authorized by Department of Telecommunications and HITS Operator duly permitted under the Policy Guidelines for HITS operators issued by the MIB,” the ministry notification said.
Policy Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite TV Channels came out in November last year.
Indian Youth Congress serves legal notice to Sudhir Chaudhary
The notice mentions the remarks made by the anchor hours after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 8:23 PM | 1 min read
The Indian Youth Congress has served legal notice to Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor, Aaj Tak, for allegedly defaming party leader Rahul Gandhi.
The notice states that civil and criminal proceedings will be initiated against the channel and the anchor unless they delete the video from all platforms, telecast an unconditional apology from the channel, and post it on Twitter.
The legal notice, sent on Sunday, added that the channel’s official Twitter handle had also posted a video of the clip from Sudhir’s show ‘Black and White’ wherein he can be seen comparing Rahul Gandhi with someone who has been accused and caught for an offence of robbery.
“You have deliberately and maliciously compared Mr Rahul Gandhi with someone accused and caught for an offence of robbery even though you are fully aware that Mr Gandhi has been raising his objections to the offence committed by Nirav Modi and is seeking accountability from the Government of India,” read the notice.
The notice also mentions the remarks made by the anchor hours after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP following his conviction in a defamation case. It points to what “appears to be a well-crafted conspiracy initiated at the behest of Mr Gandhi’s political opponent”, it read.
Fighting for the voice of India, ready to pay any price-Sudhir Chaudhary
Chaudhary was responding to the legal notice served by The Indian Youth Congress
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 7:43 PM | 1 min read
After the legal notice issued by the Indian Youth Congress to Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor, Aaj Tak, for allegedly defaming party leader Rahul Gandhi, Chaudhary took to Twitter to respond-“I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any price”, he wrote.
The notice issued by Youth Congress states that civil and criminal proceedings will be initiated against the channel and the anchor unless they delete the video from all platforms, telecast an unconditional apology from the channel, and post it on Twitter.
“You have deliberately and maliciously compared Mr Rahul Gandhi with someone accused and caught for an offence of robbery even though you are fully aware that Mr Gandhi has been raising his objections to the offence committed by Nirav Modi and is seeking accountability from the Government of India,” read the notice.
The notice also mentions the remarks made by the anchor hours after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP following his conviction in a defamation case. It points to what “appears to be a well-crafted conspiracy initiated at the behest of Mr Gandhi’s political opponent”, it read.
ABP’s Shobhna Yadav joins Zee News
Yadav used to host the evening prime time show on ABP News
By Ruhail Amin | Mar 27, 2023 10:06 PM | 1 min read
ABP’s senior news anchor Shobhana Yadav has quit and joined Zee News as senior news anchor.
Yadav used to host the evening prime time show on ABP News. Rajnish Ahuja, Editor, Zee News confirmed this news to e4m.
Along with news anchoring, Shobhana Yadav is known for being a succesful film producer. Recently, the film 'Dasvin' produced by her was well received by the audience. Renowned Hindi cinema actor Abhishek Bachchan has played an important role in this fim.
Yadav started her career with India TV in 2003. She has also produced a bollywood film ‘Dear Maya’ in 2017 in which Manisha Koirala played the lead role.
The popular bollywood film ‘Batla House’ is based on the real life story of Shobhna Yadav and her husband Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who is a nine time gallantry award recipient.
NDTV Board appoints UK Sinha and Dipali Goenka as Independent Directors
Sinha has served as the Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 9:20 PM | 1 min read
U.K. Sinha and Dipali Goenka have been appointed Independent Directors of NDTV for a period of two years effective March 27, 2023, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and subject to the approval of shareholders and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. U.K. Sinha has also been designated as Non-Executive Chairperson of NDTV.
Sinha has served as the Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) between 2011 and 2017. Under his stewardship, SEBI is credited with having brought in significant regulatory amendments in areas such as Takeover Code, Foreign Portfolio Investors and Alternate Investment Funds.
Goenka is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Welspun India Limited.
ZEE Media Corporation to launch 3 channels in this election year
As per reports, the three channels were Zee News HD, and two others in Kannada and Telugu
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 4:08 PM | 1 min read
ZEE Media Corporation will be launching three channels, keeping in mind the elections scheduled in three states this year and the general elections set for next year.
As per media reports, the three channels were Zee News HD, and two others in Kannada and Telugu.
ZEE News has recently unveiled a new look, with a vibrant colour pallet and clear visuals.
According to the channel, the new design has been curated from the findings of a market research that provided insights into audience preference.
MIB names MSOs who have not complied with TRAI’s interconnection regulation
The ministry has advised broadcasters to enter into fresh agreements with only those MSOs who have complied with the TRAI norms
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 9:59 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has released a list of multi-system operators (MSOs) as per the status of their compliance to TRAI's interconnection regulation.
The ministry has advised broadcasters to enter into fresh interconnection or renewal agreements with only those MSOs who have complied with the above.
The interconnection regulation requires TV channel distributors to audit its subscriber management system, conditional access system and other related systems by an auditor in order to verify their monthly subscription reports.
As per a statement issued by MIB, "Many MSOs have failed to get registered on Digial India MIB portal". The MSOs have also not submitted the other required details, it says.
