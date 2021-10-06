Zee Media's Sudhir Chaudhary to interview Subhash Chandra on ZEEL vs Invesco matter

The interview will air across Zee Media's 14 news channels in six languages today

Zee Media Editor-In-Chief & CEO Sudhir Chaudhary will interview Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra on the ZEEL-Invesco fiasco. The interview will air across Zee Media's 14 news channels in six languages.

“The inside story. The never-before-heard details. The real motives. The bitter truth. Why is an American company targeting #DeshKaZee? Find out tonight on DNA 9 pm,” Chaudhary posted on his Twitter account.

Chandra had released a video message on Tuesday breaking his silence on the boardroom battle between ZEEL management and Invesco, the largest shareholder in the company.

Invesco is seeking to oust ZEEL MD and CEO Punit Goenka from the company, while the latter is resisting it tooth and nail. The two parties are loggerheads over holding an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

ZEEL board has refused Invesco's requisition for an EGM even as Invesco moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to force the current board to call an EGM. ZEEL has moved the Bombay High Court against Invesco's demand for EGM.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)