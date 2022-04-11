ZEE Media launches new channel for Delhi-NCR, Haryana

Zee Media Corporation Ltd. has launched a news channel catering to Delhi, NCR and Haryana. The channel ZEE Delhi NCR Haryana will serve everyday news consumption needs via an array of different genres of programs, the network said.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra congratulated everyone on the launch of the channel, in his message he wished that the channel delivers to the expectations of the viewers. He also urged viewers to give their feedback about the channel.

Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal was present at the Zee Media’s Delhi-NCR Haryana studio said, “First, I would like to extend my best wishes to the group on launching the new channel – Zee Delhi, NCR and Haryana. We are rapidly evolving and coming closer every day becoming a global village; and news plays a very important role in this. I expect that the new channel will be a bridge between the state government and the people of Haryana.”

Editor of the moment, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the audience said, “Congratulations to Zee Media on launching Zee Delhi NCR Haryana, for fulfilling the need of a regional focused channel based out of our region. Journalists work in tough conditions and I have a lot of respect for the work they do but sometimes, they may get disconnected from the common man. There will be many things that different parties or politicians say, but it is important to keep the focus on what the common man says.”

Soon after the launch of the channel, CBO, Zee Media Cluster 3, Abhay Ojha, said,"The regions of Delhi, NCR and Haryana are a hotbed for politics and are also important cultural centres of the country. We see a gap in honest, unbiased and extensive on-ground reporting in the regions, and hence we launched the channel that will exclusively cater to fulfilling that gap. We aim to be the most trustworthy news brand in the market. Since retail sales potential is very high, many SMEs are missing the platform as they can't go to the national channels. Only local channels can give them complete ROI on advertisement, and we aim to focus on hyperlocal."

ZEE Delhi, NCR and Haryana will be available as a linear television channel across all DTH and MSO platforms, along with the OTT streaming platform ZEE5. The news channel will also have its exclusive handles on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

