Young India is changing, dreaming of better, bigger things: Ritesh Agarwal

Young India is changing, and young India is dreaming of better, bigger things. The best in India are chasing the best in the world. They have the resources and the wherewithal. All they need is a gentle push, said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, OYO.

He was speaking at ABP Network’s inaugural ‘Ideas of India’ summit to delve on the topic of ‘Making Business Sense - Small Towns, Big Dreams: Why Entrepreneurship Matters’. The summit has brought together the brightest brains from diverse sectors to discuss India's 75-year journey, its present status, and the way ahead.

Urging young entrepreneurs to believe in themselves, Agarwal said, "One should at least try. One can, of course, fail at anything as there is risk everywhere but that effort must be there.”

On learnings from Peter Thiel's fellowship, he outlined three big takeaways.

“First, Think Big: One should not be constrained by the background where one comes from. If one wants to think, s/he might as well think big.

Second, naivety is good at the beginning, but don't end up being naïve.

Third, Value of talent: One good person can change the trajectory of a company. So, be ready to share ownership and credit.”

On his own business, Agarwal said, "OYO is digitising the sector. We are part of the solution rather than problem.”

On learnings from criticism, he commented, "Reduce the noise from the signals. There is always an opportunity to learn. Learn to ignore the noise, while paying attention to the signals." "I believe most people around us want us to succeed as we want to win fair and square," he added.

On important qualities in a business partner, he outlined three principal parameters.

“First, there is an opportunity to get a better version of oneself; a character who helps you improve.

Second, have a mutual understanding on alignment and have mutual appreciation.

Third, ability to dream, wanting to see the stars and say there is so much to do in life.”

