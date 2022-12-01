Will keep remembering that red mike: Ravish Kumar

A day after announcing his resignation from NDTV, veteran journalist Ravish Kumar has released a video on his YouTube channel, saying “he will keep remembering that red mike.”

In the heartfelt video uploaded on his YouTube channel called Ravish Kumar Official, the journalist said, “9 PM would be on my mind as soon as I woke up in the morning. But now it may not be 9 PM, it may not be prime-time.”

“I don't know what I will do at 9 PM now. I love television. Maybe that’s why my heart is breaking too. I will keep remembering that red mike.”

“At a time when the judiciary of the country faltered and the people in power tried to silence the voice of many, it was the people of the country that showed immense love towards me. I wouldn’t have been able to do anything without my audience. I urge these people to continue supporting my work, which will now be through my new YouTube channel and Facebook page,” Kumar said in his video.

Ending his 26-year-long journey with NDTV India, Kumar on Wednesday resigned as its senior executive editor of the channel.

In an internal mail, the channel stated that Ravish’s resignation came into effect immediately. “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish did. This reflects in the immense feedback about him — in the ‘crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally,” read the mail. “Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades, his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be successful as he embarks on a new beginning,” the mail read.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)