Where data does storytelling: BARC campaign tracks experiences viewers go through

Whether it’s a sport that makes viewers sit on the edge of their seats, or the comeback of a mythological show that brings families together, both young and old. BARC India in its latest ad campaign, highlights that while it is capturing data to report What India Watches™, this data is also measuring and is reflective of moments that touch all our lives and emotions and further reinforces that viewers are deeply connected and engaged with the medium.

“BARC India has been at the helm of authentically reporting the television viewership across genres, languages, geographies, and demographics to enable the industry with a robust trading currency,” the rating agency said in a statement.

Following the saying, “People hear statistics, but they feel stories”, through its latest campaign, BARC India wants to tap into the varied emotions and experiences viewers go through while consuming content.

The campaign, #MeasuringMoments, reaffirms the importance of television in Indian households, and it also showcases the accuracy in viewership trends via a series of narratives backed by data and insights.

Speaking on the campaign, Rafiq Gangjee, MARCOMM, BARC India, said, “BARC India is an organisation that is deeply rooted in measurement science and technology and over the last 6 years, we have been able to ascertain the fact that television continues to be the screen of the household. While the result of all we do lies in the dependable weekly currency we deliver to the industry, there are always greater stories to tell that depict the power that television has over viewers. Our campaign, #MeasuringMoments, reflects these numerous stories that lie within various folds of data and insights. We hope to bring life to these moments and establish a deeper connect with viewers.”

Conceptualized and executed by the internal teams at BARC India with its agency, #MeasuringMoments - Where Data Does the Storytelling, is currently live on BARC India’s social media channels and will continue to provide regular insights on significant moments captured in our lives.

