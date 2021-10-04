'We stay committed to more successful years filled with glory, growth & profitability'

On the 29th anniversary of ZEE, MD & CEO Punit Goenka said that the power of passion and perseverance paid off

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), today marked a glorious milestone in its journey of entertaining over a billion people across the globe. The last 29 years at ZEE have been defined by path-breaking stories, extraordinary entertainment, and creating newer avenues that have firmly established the Company not only in the consumers’ homes but straight into their hearts.

Today, ZEE is a brand synonymous with entertainment, courtesy its rich legacy, strong content creation capabilities, and pioneering initiatives. With its resilience and sharp focus on growth, ZEE has successfully expanded into new areas of business and consistently delivered immense value to all its stakeholders.

On this momentous occasion, Punit Goenka, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, ZEE, shared a heartfelt message with all the employees on the Company’s marvellous journey.

He said, “29 years ago, on this very day, we set pen to paper and laid the foundation of this extraordinary institution and an Academy of Talent, which we called ZEE. Back then, a lot of people thought it was a bold and impossible idea, but the power of passion and perseverance paid off and here we are today, celebrating this glorious milestone! This dream that we have built & nurtured over almost three decades, has transformed into a global company, with our synergized efforts and actions. It has been a journey where we embedded a culture of consistent value creation and sustained growth. As we together step into the 30th year of the Company, we stay committed to many more successful years ahead filled with glory, growth, and profitability.”

