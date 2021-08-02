We are not in the race for TRP: MK Anand on launch of Times Now Navbharat

Anand, MD and CEO of Times Network, said the new channel is an effort to convey people’s messages to the government and vice versa

MK Anand, MD and CEO of Times Network, has said that their Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat is an effort to convey people’s correct and accurate messages to the government and vice versa.

Times Network launched its Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat on August 1

Speaking to Navika Kumar, Editor-in-Chief of Times Now Navbharat, Anand said, “I hope and believe that people will appreciate Times Network's Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat. We believe that news has the power to make an impact on our society and also help make it a better place to live in.”

He further said that Times Network is not part of “TRP race” and that it works only for the welfare of the country and its people.

“In the world of English news channels, we have been running country’s leading news channel Times Now with the same resolution for the past 16 years. Issues that we raise at Times Now become a topic of discussion among people the next day and reason for a change in the society and political circles. We are not part of any TRP race. We work tirelessly on issues and news which are in public interest and also contribute to the welfare of the country and the society. This helps us get TRP organically,” he said.

He asserted that a “new India” will emerge only when key and important issues are raised in a right manner, and also when there is a proper communication between people of the country and the government.

“Times Now Navbharat is our effort to ensure this. We hope you will continue to love and trust us. We and you will bring about a change in the country together and make a “Navbharat” (new India),” he said.

