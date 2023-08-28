‘We are limited by numbers & figures and that stop us from delivering what people want’

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) order asking Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to release the Raw Level Data (RLD) has brought the much-needed relief to the broadcasting industry. Broadcasters across section welcomed the order calling it a step that will increase transparency and help them plan their content better.

“Analysis of Raw Level Data allows for the extraction of timely, useful insights that can aid in more effective programming, scheduling, promotion planning, distribution, and media planning, eventually driving higher efficiency in the sector,” said a senior industry member.

On August 10, the MIB issued a letter to BARC to provide broadcasters access to raw level data that was previously only available to agencies and brands for a fee. However, the rate at which it will be available to broadcasters has not been revealed yet. Sources claim that BARC is likely to discuss the pricing of sharing this data in its next board meeting likely to be held soon. The meeting will also discuss how and when this data will be rolled out.

Industry veterans also voiced that availability of the raw data to everyone will significantly reduce the chances of misuse by any particular broadcaster. “The possibility of tampering rating will reduce because one can refer to the raw data and check the same. At present, BARC shares processed data with broadcasters,” said a senior executive.

Another senior executive explained that this data can provide useful insights to broadcasters to understand viewership trends and plan better programmes for its viewer. “Broadcasters can make product changes on the basis of this. It will help all of us in decision making.”

Meanwhile, broadcasters are wary that BARC may charge a premium amount to access this data. “Besides, there might be a set of terms and conditions that we will have to study before we celebrate it too much,” he added.

At present broadcasters get “market” level data. However, the Raw Level Data will give access to understand the trends across cities and towns. “Just how in digital platforms, there is a deeper understanding of their subscribers as they can dissect into various categories and TGs that their consumers are coming from, similarly, raw data will allow similar opportunity to TV broadcasters,” said another industry veteran.

BARC India has already given secured access to its RLD to media agencies, based on which advertisers are able plan their media spends efficiently. The RLD is provided securely, ensuring that no Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of any member of the panel is revealed to the agency.

The suggestion to provide RLD to broadcasters was first made in 2019 by TRAI in its consultation paper on review of television audience measurement and ratings in India.

In response to TRAI, BARC had said that it should be permitted to provide raw level data to broadcasters in a secure environment, so that channels may benefit from sharper insights into viewership behaviour possible from analyses of RLD. It has even claimed that with the panel size expanded to 40,000 by March 2019, the sample was robust enough for release of RLD to broadcasters, especially those with large all-India reach, and higher viewership base.

“Broadcasters too can gain from RLD-based analyses, as they would get sharper insights into viewership behaviour, which would allow for better targeting of viewers with appropriate content. With the current sample size at 30,000, and shall be expanded to 40,000 by March 2019, the panel size is robust enough for release of RLD to Broadcasters, especially those with large all-India reach, and higher viewership base,” BARC had told TRAI.

However, the issue did not see the light of the day then and it was put on hold.