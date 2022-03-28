Viacom18 consolidates movie channels portfolio under ‘COLORS Cineplex’ umbrella

Viacom18 has introduced COLORS Cineplex Superhits starting from 1st April, 2022. The channel will showcase blockbusters from its content library of 500+ titles across genres of Action, Comedy, Horror, Romance and Drama. Targeted at Urban and Rural HSM markets, COLORS Cineplex Superhits will air movies - a mix of Hindi originals and dubbed from other languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and English.

COLORS Cineplex Superhits will be available across all leading DTH & Cable platforms, including DD Free Dish.

Rohan Lavsi, Head, Hindi Movies Cluster at Viacom18 Media Private Limited, says, “Movies are the most preferred medium of entertainment for the viewers and COLORS Cineplex has always been at the forefront of providing exceptional movie content. The mother channel – ‘Colors Cineplex’ has seen impressive growth in the past few years and has made it to the top 5 channels in the Hindi movie space. With the launch of COLORS Cineplex Superhits, we are now consolidating all the movie channels under the “COLORS Cineplex” brand name. With the strengthened portfolio of channels that now includes COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood and COLORS Cineplex Superhits, we are excited to bring some Blockbuster Premieres and a splendid line-up of Superhits of yesteryears for our audience.”

