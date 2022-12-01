Yash Chawla, Digital Account Strategist at Google and a former employee of NDTV, shares his feeling on Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy exiting NDTV holding company RRPR

“I’m upset, uncomfortable and definitely in pain. It’s not because of a certain organization’s takeover of NDTV but due to the exit of Prannoy Roy, said Yash Chawla, Google Digital Account Strategist at Google and a former employee of NDTV.

Putting up a post on his LinkedIn profile about the founder Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy exiting NDTV holding company RRPR after a takeover by the Adani Group, Chawla remembered his time at the company and his interactions with the Roys.

I still remember my first interaction with this maverick story teller. ‘Don’t chase what the Govt is trying to tell you, that’s propaganda, always go for what the govt is trying to hide from you, THAT IS NEWS’,” he wrote.

“There was a learning in every single interaction with Doc whether it was over coffee, chai or Nimbu Pani. Thank you for the opportunity. My life changed when I joined this beautiful organization some 15 years ago and it was a privilege to learn and grow here for close to a decade. Made some amazing friends, some relations for life and found my partner in crime Namita Mittal for this lifetime and beyond!,” he added.

