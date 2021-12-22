TV had over 4400 brands advertising in Nov 2021: TAM AdEx

As per the data, overall ad volumes on TV dropped by 2% during Nov 2021 compared to Nov 2020

Over 4400 brands advertised on TV during November 2021, according to TAM AdEx data for Nov 2021 versus Nov 2020. As per the data, Horlicks topped the list of advertisers in Nov 2021 followed by Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean. The top 10 brands had 9% share of ad volumes. Two of the top 10 brands belonged to HUL and six belonged to Reckitt Benckiser.

HUL and Reckitt Benckiser India were the top two advertisers during both Nov 2021 and Nov2020. Meanwhile, five out of 10 categories saw a positive rank shift in Nov 2021 over Nov 2020.

Brooke Bond Lipton India, Lakme Lever and Marico were the new entrants in the list of top 10 advertisers. Also, the top 10 advertisers had 39% share of ad volumes during Nov 2021, while over 2800 advertisers chose TV during the same period.

The report also stated that overall ad volumes on TV dropped by 2% during Nov 2021 compared to Nov 2020. Week 3- 4 of Nov 2021 had an increase in ad volume compared to the same respective weeks of Nov 2020. The highest growth (6%) was observed in the third week of Nov 2021.

The tally of categories remained unchanged whereas the count of advertisers and brands witnessed a drop of 3% and 1% respectively during Nov 2021 over Nov 2020.

Milk Beverages rose to first place during Nov 2021 from seventh place in Nov 2020, followed by Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media at the second position. In November this year, two new categories entered the top 10 list: Chocolates and Cars. The top 10 categories accounted for 31% share of total ad volumes as of Nov 2021.

Tea category saw the highest surge in ad volumes with growth of five times during Nov 2021 compared to Nov 2020, followed by Milk Beverages with 37% growth. There were 200+ growing categories on TV in Nov 2021 compared to Nov 2020.

On the other hand, Eyewear-Lenses topped among the exclusive categories in Nov 2021 compared to Nov 2020, followed by Doors. Flipkart.com was the top exclusive advertiser followed by Sobek Auto India. Dettol Foaming Hand Wash topped among the exclusive brands followed by Tata Sky Binge App.

