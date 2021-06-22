TRP scam case: Mumbai Police names Arnab Goswami as accused

The others accused in the case include Priya Mukherjee, Shivendu Mulekar, and Shiva Sundaram

Mumbai Police has reportedly named Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV as an accused in the TRP scam.

The FIR was registered in the case nine months ago.

The others accused in the case are Priya Mukherjee, Shivendu Mulekar, and Shiva Sundaram.

The police has charged 15 people so far in the case, including Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC and Vikash Khanchandani, CEO of Republic TV.

On 24 March, Goswami was granted limited protection from arrest in his petition alleging “serious mala fides" against the police by the Bombay High Court.

