TRAI releases consultation paper on 'issues related to FM Radio broadcasting'
MIB has sought authority recommendations on issues such as removing the linkage to NOTEF in the formula for annual fee and extending the existing FM licence period of 15 years by three years
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper on "Issues related to FM Radio broadcasting".
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has sought authority recommendations on several issues, including removing the linkage to the Non-Refundable One-Time Entry Fee (NOTEF) in the formula for annual fee as prescribed in the FM Ph-Ill Policy Guidelines and extending the existing FM license period of 15 years by three years.
In order to discuss various issues related to FM Radio broadcasting, the authority held a meeting with representatives of AROI on August 5, 2022. Representatives of AROI, inter-alia, raised the following issues for consideration of the authority- Permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins and availability of FM Radio Receivers in Mobile Handsets.
According to TRAI, this consultation paper has been prepared to solicit comments/views from stakeholders on FM radio broadcasting issues. Stakeholders are invited to submit written comments on the consultation paper by March 9, 2023 and counter-comments by March 23, 2023.
AIDCF vs TRAI: Kerala HC pushes NTO 3.0 hearing to Feb 22
The matter will now be heard on February 22, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 2:22 PM | 2 min read
TV Today Network posts revenue at Rs 258 crore in Q3
Network’s net profit for the quarter declined by 55% to Rs 27.62 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
TV Today Network has recorded a decline of 10.33% in revenue from operations at Rs 231.31 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to Rs 257.97 crore in the same quarter last year.
Company’s total income fell 8.4% to Rs 244.31 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 266.83 crore in Q3 FY22. Expenses jumped 12% to Rs 206.30 crore from Rs 184.25 crore.
Network’s net profit for the quarter declined by 55% to Rs 27.62 crore from Rs 61.50 crore.
Company’s television and other media operations revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was Rs 228.93 crore against Rs 252.16 crore. Furthermore, the revenue from radio segment was Rs 2.38 crore against Rs 5.81 crore.
The board also approved re-appointment of Aroon Purie, Chairman and Whole-time Director with the effect from April 1, 2023 for a period of five years, subject to approval of shareholders of the company. Re-appointment of Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director was also approved w.e.f. April 1, 2023 for a period of five years, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.
TV Today Network broadcasts 24-hour news channels Aaj Tak, Good News Today, and Aaj Tak HD in Hindi, and India Today Television in English. It also operates a radio station (Ishq 104.8 FM) in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The digital business includes the Aaj Tak and India Today websites, as well as various social media and popular online video channels.
Sun TV Network reports Rs 858 crore revenue in Q3FY23
Advertisement revenue stood at Rs 380 crore for the quarter ended 31st Dec’ 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 6:32 PM | 1 min read
Sun TV Network Limited has announced its earnings for the quarter ended 31st December 2022.
The revenue (excl. IPL & Movies) was Rs.810.51 crore for the quarter ended 31st December’2022 as against Rs.829.57 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2021. The overall revenue was at Rs. 857.51 crores as against Rs.1,033.10 crores for the quarter ended 31st December’2021.
The EBITDA was at Rs.573.07 crore for the current quarter as against Rs. 721.87 crore during the previous quarter ended 31st December’2021 and the Profit Before Taxes for the quarter ended 31st December’2022 was to Rs.556.91 crores as against Rs. 609.80 crores for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2021.
The Profit after taxes (excl. IPL & Movies) for the current quarter was at Rs.409.82 crores as against Rs. 416.00 crores for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2021 and the overall Profit after taxes for the current quarter was at Rs.416.32 crores as against Rs. 457.39 crores for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2021.
Advertisement revenue stood at Rs. 380 crore for the quarter ended 31st Dec’ 2022.
Uday Shankar launches Upendrra Rai’s Bharat Express
The new channel is live from February 1
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 9:03 AM | 2 min read
Media veteran Uday Shankar has officially launched Upendrra Rai’s highly anticipated national Hindi news channel Bharat Express amidst much fanfare at a dazzling ceremony organized at Hotel Andaz by Hyatt in New Delhi on 1st February 2023. The channel launch was attended by senior political leaders, Bollywood celebrities, sports icons and business luminaries namely Anurag Thakur, Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, Nityanand Rai, MoS, Home Affairs, Sanjeev Balyan, MoS, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India and Kumar Vishwas. Bollywood Singer B Praak also dazzled the audience with his impromptu performance
Speaking at the launch Uday Shankar, said, “I wish Upendrra all the best at the launch of his media venture and congratulate the entire team of Bharat Express at a successful launch. Having known Upendrra for so many years, I am assured that Bharat Express will demonstrate paramount journalistic ethics when seeking and delivering news”
Extending his gratitude, CMD and Editor-in-Chief, Upendrra Rai commented, “Mr Uday Shankar has continued to inspire me through years and I am privileged to have him officially launch Bharat Express today. The channel will continue to reflect our core ethos of Satya, Sahas and Samarpan in the pursuit of Bold and Direct Journalism. Given the quickly changing market dynamics, Bharat Express is well-equipped to deliver relevant news content to the evolving discerning news viewer”
Bharat Express will have a pan-India presence and is available across all major DTH and Cable Networks, namely, Tata Play – 535, Dish TV – 671, D2H – 753 and Airtel DTH.
Varun Kohli, CEO, Bharat Express, said, “The launch has created a lot of hype and anticipation among viewers and advertisers alike. We are aiming to be a leader in the news space with an improved viewer engagement across our TV and Digital platforms.
India Today recorded 181.8K concurrent users on YouTube Live on Budget day
The same day, Aaj Tak stood tall with 147.4K concurrent users on the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 2:03 PM | 1 min read
India Today recorded 181.8K concurrent users on YouTube Live on February 1, the day the Union Budget 2023 was announced.
As per the data for the day from 11:00 to 12:30, Aaj Tak recorded 147.4K concurrent users.
In January this year, Aaj Tak became the first news channel globally to cross 50 million subscribers on YouTube.
Aaj Tak started its digital journey by launching its YouTube channel in 2009, and started streaming news live on YouTube for the first time in 2017.
“India Today TV has not only broken all its records with a dominant No.1 position in live YouTube viewership on Budget Day 2023, but emerged as the channel with maximum concurrent users across Hindi, English and Business TV news channels on YouTube,” the network shared.
India Today TV recorded average concurrent of 143k live concurrent users and peak concurrent of 182k, they mentioned.
NTO 3.0 likely to come into force today: 80% DPOs sign up for new regime
Stakeholders say they are optimistic that NTO 3.0 will be implemented today as majority of DPOs, including DTH operators, have already notified consumers about the price hike
By Sonam Saini | Feb 1, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
After a delay of two years, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) New Tariff Order (NTO 3.0) is finally expected to come into force today.
exchange4media has learnt that TRAI on January 19 issued a letter asking all stakeholders to follow the notification issued by it in this regard.
According to Siddharth Jain, Secretary General, Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), more than 80% of operators across the country have already signed up with broadcasters under the new pricing regime.
“This is an extremely encouraging start under the NTO 3.0 regime, and we expect others to also sign up over the next few days,” said Jain.
A senior official of a cable company, on the condition of anonymity, shared that NTO 3.0 will come into force today as most DTH and other cable operators have already communicated to their consumers that prices will increase on February 1.
While broadcasters revised pricing and filed their RIOs in December last year, some of the DPOs are waiting for the decision of the Kerala High Court in this matter.
Cable operators and DPOs have been at loggerheads with TRAI ever since the regulator issued amendments to the NTO in January 2020. Cable operators believe that NTO 3.0 will have a negative impact on their subscriber base. In fact, the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) last month submitted a petition against NTO 3.0 in the Kerala High Court, requesting a stay on its implementation. The court, however, refused to grant a stay on the order and scheduled the case for hearing on February 8.
"The new pricing will increase consumers’ cost by at least 20-30% and cable operators will have to face the heat of this price hike. The cable TV operators who are members of AIDCF will await for the court's decision on February 8, 2023," said a source close to the case.
Meanwhile industry sources share that prices of TV channels have remained frozen for over five years, despite increased offerings by broadcasters in the face of increased price of all goods, services including the cost of production and content. “It's not a price increase, it's a long-overdue correction,” said the source.
He went on to say that TRAI has held consultations and deliberations on NTO 3.0 with all stakeholders in the value chain, including broadcasters, DPOs, LCOs and consumer groups. The Amended Regulatory Framework 2022 reflects the issues presented by the authority and on which submissions have been invited and received. In the spirit of moving towards an environment of regulatory forbearance, broadcasters are supporting the authority, said the source. In the revised pricing, broadcasters have increased the price of some bouquets by 10-15%.
Cable company executives, on the other hand, claim that they have been losing customers over the last three years, and that the implementation of NTO 3.0 will exacerbate this trend.
Speaking on the concerns of DPOs, another industry expert shared that broadcasters are responsible for providing quality content that spans multiple genres and languages. “Today's consumers have a plethora of options to choose from, and their decisions are influenced by a variety of factors. Pricing alone cannot be a factor determining this choice.”
In the amended NTO, the regulator restored the Rs 19 MRP cap for the inclusion of TV channels in a bouquet and also allowed broadcasters to offer a maximum discount of 45% while pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of MRPs of all of the pay channels in that bouquet.
DD Free Dish e-auction methodology announced for MPEG 2 & 4 slots
This has come into effect from 27th January
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 11:23 AM | 1 min read
The e-auction methodology for allotment of slots of DD Free Dish to private satellite TV channels has come into effect from 27th January, 2023.
The reserve price for MPEG-2 slots that are up for auction are as below:
Bucket A+ Rs 15.00 Cr
Bucket A Rs 12.00 Cr
Bucket B Rs 10.00 Cr
Bucket C Rs 7.00 Cr
Bucket D Rs 6.00 Cr
Bucket R1 Rs 3.0 Cr
The MPEG-2 slots has been categorised under various buckets.
The reserve price for the first round starts from Rs 3 crore and goes up to Rs 16.20 crore.
