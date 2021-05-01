Times Now cancels counting day coverage to focus on COVID updates

In a bid to focus on what is more important at the moment, Times Now has decided not to do election special programming on counting day.

“While we acknowledge that the five state election results are of interest to our homebound viewers, we at Times now – India’s election news headquarters, have decided to suspend our usual special election coverage on May 2. We will also refrain from covering poll related celebrations as a symbolic gesture of a disagreement with the untimeliness of this activity. As we continue our crusade of Fighting Fear with Facts, we will keep COVID-19 as our main priority and focus on COVID related news reports, the latest on the progress of the universalised vaccination drive, information on helplines and interaction with healthcare and mental wellness experts,” read a statement shared by Times Network.

The network has decided to carry flash news updates on the counting and results for those interested in the same.

Explaining their stand on the present crisis, the statement further said, “Our nation faces its biggest health emergency in a century. Each one of us has now experienced the devastation and loss the pandemic has brought home or very close to it. And there is right indignance amongst citizens at large, that the second wave would have been better controlled had we avoided two of the mega risk events in the last two months – Kumbh Mela and elections in five states in normal campaigning mode. As the wave keeps climbing, with it claiming more innocent lives, it is clear that there has been serious lapse in leadership at all levels – across the political spectrum. It is unfortunate that our institutions have also failed us leading to the current state of disarray, anguish and all round panic.”

“Times Now has been vocal against these lapses and we have been raising our voice and asking the difficult questions that we are known for. We have questioned the Kumbh mistake in March 2021 as much as we had highlighted the Tabilgi fiasco in May 2020. Our debates and relentless coverage has contributed to the PM making a statement on April 18, leading to the control on Kumbh crowds. In our debates, we have highlighted and raised the issue of the five state elections being a potential pandemic multiplier hazard and questioned its timing. True to our promise of triggering affirmative action as enshrined in our purpose statement, Action Begins Here, we will continue to raise our voice literally and figuratively to show light to the guiding hands of our leadership in improving our national condition. Indeed, this is our patriotic duty too,” the statement further said.

