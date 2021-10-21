Times Network publishes new RIO

The network is offering eight different bouquets to its consumers which starts from a minimum of Rs. 5 to Rs 28

Times Network has published its updated Reference Interconnection Offer (RIO)in compliance with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0.

The new rates will be effective from December 1, 2021. However the final implementation subject to the Supreme Court verdict on November 30

The network owns 13 channels including six news channels, six movie channels and one music channel. The network is offering eight different bouquets to its consumers which starts from a minimum of Rs. 5 to Rs 28.

As reported earlier by exchange4media, the RIO has been filed since the TRAI had issued letters to the broadcasters seeking compliance report from them in the wake of the SC categorically denying interim relief to the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) and its members. The IBDF and other broadcasters have challenged the Bombay High Court judgement, which upheld NTO 2.0 barring the second twin condition, before the SC.



