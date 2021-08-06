Times Network expands global presence with launch of 4 channels in UK, US & Europe

The network has tied up with DistroScale, a media-tech company based in California for the launch of TIMES NOW, Times Now Navbharat & Zoom in these countries

Expanding its international footprint, Times Network has launched TIMES NOW, Times Now Navbharat & Zoom in UK & Europe and Mirror NOW in UK, US & Europe, in partnership with DistroScale, a media technology company based in California. Delivering premium video content from producers globally, DistroTV is an independent, free, ad-supported streaming television service available across international markets.

Making its foray into Indian Language, Times Network recently launched its maiden Hindi News Channel, Times Now Navbharat in HD amidst high decibel launch inauguration. With a powerful proposition, Ab Badlega Bharat, Banega Navbharat, the channel is the new and clear voice propelling change for a New India. An expert curator of segmented and differentiated content across genres, Times Network present in over 100 countries, offers a strong bouquet of premium brands across best-in-class English & Hindi news & entertainment channels.

Jagdish Mulchandani, COO and Executive President, Times Network, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of Times Network’s influential channels across US, UK & Europe through our strategic partnership with Distroscale. Delivering global, national, local & business news, original series & Bollywood content from back home with India’s leading channels, we are now thrilled to further enrich the TV viewing experience for our global viewers by adding an equally powerful brand to our portfolio with Times Now Navbharat. Catering to the appetite of the rapidly growing global audience, DistroTV is a robust network that offers us the opportunity to strengthen our reach amongst oversees South-Asian viewers and I am confident that with our holistic offering we will continue to keep them informed and entertained.”

Navdeep Saini, Co-founder & CEO, Distroscale said, "Times Network is the part of India's largest media conglomerates and a great brand that provides news and entertainment channels to audiences in India and around the world. We are thrilled to welcome a multitude of their channels, including their news channel Times Now & Times Now Navbharat, to our diverse, and growing, FAST platform. The addition of these channels signifies our ongoing commitment to deliver thought-provoking and engaging content to a globally-minded audience.”

Rajesh Nair, VP Business Development, Distroscale said, “We are excited to launch 4 channels from the Times Network for our audiences from UK, Europe and the US on our specialised SE Asian package 'DistroTV Desi'. Our international audiences will consume their daily dose of news and infotainment on the Times Now, Mirror Now and Times Now Navbharat channels and be entertained by the glitzy showbiz, music and celebrity updates on Zoom.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)