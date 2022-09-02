'There is a great deal of hope in market this year and brands are eager to spend’

Disney Star Head of Network Entertainment channels Kevin Vaz says the sentiment among advertisers is positive and 2022 will be the best festive season for them compared to the last two years

TV broadcasting giant Disney Star is expecting AdEx growth to come back with a vengeance in H2 2022 after two back-to-back subdued festive seasons in 2020 and 2021. From an advertising standpoint, the second half of the calendar year is generally better than the first half due to the presence of the festive season which begins with Onam and continues all the way till Christmas.

Disney Star Head of Network Entertainment channels Kevin Vaz asserted that the overall sentiment among advertisers is positive. He also noted that Onam has had a great start which is a good indicator for the broadcasting industry.

"After two years of subdued festivities, the overall sentiment amongst advertisers is extremely positive. In India, Onam always sets the tone for the festive season, and from what we have witnessed on our Malayalam channels, I can say the season is off to a great start. There is a rise in the local/retail sectors coming forward, aided by positive consumer sentiment," Vaz told exchange4media.com.

He further stated that local advertisers in Kerala now account for a larger share of the company's overall revenue in this market. Kerala is an important market for the network with Asianet having a lion's share of the eyeballs and ad revenue.

Vaz said industries such as consumer durables, autos, home appliances, and retail have locked in their inventories well in advance. "Some of our clients who are keen on advertising during Onam include Tata Motors, Linen Club, Kalyan Silks, Impex, and MyG," he revealed.

The network is witnessing a similar demand in Marathi and Bengali markets where Star Pravah and Star Jalsha enjoy high levels of viewership market share. "For Ganesh Chaturthi, we observe a similar positive atmosphere among advertisers in Maharashtra. We anticipate a similar upbeat vibe in the Bengal market as a result of Durga Puja," Vaz said.

He disclosed that Reliance Trends is collaborating with Star Jalsha to launch the celebratory campaign 'Trends Saj Parbon 2022' for Durga Puja. Similarly, Maruti Suzuki will advertise heavily across Star Plus' fiction shows for two months of the holiday season. "They also plan to use our platform to debut their new Vitara on our new non-fiction show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’," Vaz informed.

Disney Star's entertainment business spans GEC, movie, and music genres across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali languages. It also has a significant presence in kids and infotainment genres. The network recently expanded its regional presence by venturing into the Odia market.

"There is a great deal of hope in the market this year and brands are eager to spend. Our content offering is highly rated across markets and well suited to capitalise on the increased spending during the festive season, so we anticipate it to be one of the best in our industry," asserted Vaz.

While stating that TV AdEx in H2 is usually better than H1 due to festive spends by the advertisers, Vaz said that the network has already witnessed increased spending from categories like auto, consumer durables and electronics, retail, fashion, and lifestyle. These categories, he noted, had lower ad spending in H1.

Vaz anticipates the local advertisers to step up advertising during the festive season. "We also believe regional enterprises, coming out of two subdued pandemic festive seasons, will play a major role in driving the TV entertainment AdEx this festive season. The current discussions in the market from these cyclical categories and local players are very promising."

Encouraged by the strong advertising demand, Vaz is confident that 2022 will turn out to be the best festive season for Disney Star compared to the last two years. "The huge positivity from brands in the market and increased lock-in business vis-à-vis previous years are prompting towards one of the best festive seasons so far."

He is also hopeful that the macroeconomic factors will not dampen the spirits of the ad industry as the inflation factor contributing to high input costs is already cooling down. He noted that a few categories that got impacted by inflation have started to open up and locked advertising deals with price hikes.

Disney Star has lined up an aggressive content slate across its entertainment channels to keep the viewers engaged during the festive season. The network's content slate includes fiction and non-fiction shows on GECs besides big bang premieres on movie channels.

"We understand the pulse of our viewers and our content is planned keeping their entertainment needs at the centre of our content strategy. During the festive months, viewers are engulfed in a celebratory fervour and it’s a time in the year when families spend time together watching their favourite shows. We are optimistic about the upcoming months and look forward to bringing fresh content to our viewers across markets, ensuring high-quality entertainment," he said.

Content line up for H2

South

Blockbusters like Bro Dadddy, Bheeshma, Twenty One, and Lalitham Sundaram are lined up for viewers in Kerala

Launch of special non-fiction formats including cookery and celeb chat shows around Onam

The new season of Bigg Boss Telugu will launch on Star Maa on 4th September

The new season of Bigg Boss Tamil will launch on Star Vijay on 2nd October

Maharashtra/West Bengal

Star Pravah Ganeshutsav 2022 around Ganesh Chaturthi

'Mahalaya', a two-hour pre-festive event paying special tribute to Devi Durga

Star Jalsha launches Non-Fiction show Dance Dance Junior S3 (on 6th Aug)

HSM

In Hindi, Star Plus has just launched Rajjo in August

Vikram premiere across the Disney Star network (Star Gold, Star Vijay, Star Maa, Star Suvarna, and Asianet)

Star Gold to premiere Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shemshera'

Star Vijay to premiere 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

Star Jalsha to premiere 'Kishmish' and 'Belashuru'







