Tanvi Shukla moves on from Mirror Now

Prior to joining Mirror Now, Shukla was working as Deputy News Editor at Times Now

Tanvi Shukla has stepped down as Sr. Editor, Broadcast and Digital, Mirror Now.

Shukla took to Twitter to announce about her exit. She wrote, “Nothing else has brought me as much joy as bringing news to you from here at @MirrorNow. I could write a book about the experiences and memories that I take with me but for now I'll leave it at a 'Thank You'”

Shukla has over 15 years of experience across broadcast, digital and print media. Prior to joining Mirror Now, Shukla was working as Deputy News Editor at Times Now. She has also served stints at CNBC TV 18, Bloomberg TV India and DNA in the past.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)