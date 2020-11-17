Tablighi Jamaat coverage: Govt should set regulatory mechanism for such content on TV: SC

The apex court has reportedly asked Centre to create and apprise it of the mechanism

Hearing an affidavit filed by the Central government in connection with a case related to media reporting of Tablighi Jamaat congregation during Covid, the Supreme Court has reportedly said the government should set up a regulatory mechanism to deal with such content on TV.

According to reports, the apex court made the comment while expressing displeasure over the affidavit .

“First you did not file a proper affidavit and then you filed an affidavit which did not deal with the two important questions. We want to know as to what is the mechanism to deal with these contents on television. If there is no regulatory mechanism then you create one. Regulation cannot be left to organisation like NBSA,” said the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.

The court has asked the Centre to create and apprise it of the mechanism. The matter has been posted for hearing after three weeks.