Sweta Singh gets additional role as Head of Tez News Channel

Sweta Singh, news anchor and Executive Editor Special Programming at Aaj Tak is all set to take a new role as Head of Tez news channel. She will be replacing Sanjay Sinha, Senior Executive Editor, Tez News.

According to sources Sinha will be moving to the newly announced Hindi channel by Times Network along with Rohit Vishwakarma, former Senior Editor at Aaj Tak.

As per sources, Sweta Singh has been given this additional role after some high profile exits from Tez News. Singh will continue to do her show at Aaj Tak and will be reporting to Supriya Prasad, News Director Aaj Tak,India Today and Tez .

Tez news is a 24-hour Hindi news television channel owned by the TV Today Network, and a sister channel of Aaj Tak.

