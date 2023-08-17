Studio 17 joins hands with DistroTV
This collaboration will introduce Kids TV - Sing Along Nursery Rhymes channel to DistroTV's content line-up
DistroScale Inc., the parent company of DistroTV, a leading global independent free ad-supported streaming television service, has announced a partnership with Studio 17. This collaboration will introduce the popular 'Kids TV - Sing Along Nursery Rhymes' channel to DistroTV's expansive content lineup, making it available to audiences globally.
The channel supports English, Spanish and Hindi at launch, and will be supporting dozens of additional languages in the future.
Founded by Uday Singh Phoolka, Studio17 has been at the forefront of producing engaging and educational content for children.
"Kids TV is the perfect place for young minds to enjoy fun cartoons, educational nursery rhymes, and preschool baby songs. The channel's animations and catchy tunes make learning the alphabet, numbers, colors, and more, both fun and exciting," said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale. "We are thrilled to bring such valuable content to our viewers worldwide."
Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale, India, SEA, and MENA, added, "Our expansion into regions like India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa is driven by our commitment to deliver diverse and culturally relevant content. Partnering with Studio 17 and bringing 'Kids TV' to DistroTV aligns perfectly with our vision. It's an exciting time for us, and we're confident that our audience, especially the young viewers, will greatly benefit from this collaboration."
"Partnering with DistroTV allows us to expand our reach and make our content accessible to a wider audience," said Uday Singh Phoolka, Founder at Studio 17. "We believe in creating content that not only entertains but also educates, and we're excited to see our vision align with DistroTV."
Culver Max Entertainment: Total income up to Rs 6912 crore in FY23
11% drop in advertising revenue
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 14, 2023 5:00 PM | 2 min read
Culver Max Entertainment's (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India) consolidated revenue from operations for the fiscal ended 31st March 2023 has declined to Rs 6684.9 crore from Rs 6746.3 crore in the previous fiscal ended 31st March 2022.
According to the company's financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, its total income increased to Rs 6912 crore in FY23 from Rs 6867.5 crore in FY22. However, its advertising revenue declined by 11 % by the end of FY2023 at Rs 3286.5 crore from Rs 3709.7 in FY2022.
Employee benefit expenses of the company came down to Rs 5420.9 crore in FY23 from Rs 6246.1 crore in FY22 with maximum decline in the salaries and wages category by around Rs 1,000 crores.
The company saw a jump in subscription income by 7 % to Rs 3134.6 crore in FY2023 from Rs 2906.4 crore in 2022.
Under the segment of income from distribution and licensing of movies, the company saw a sharp decline from Rs 8.9 crore to Rs 3.8 crore in FY23.
The company’s total expenses declined from Rs 5,594.6 crore to Rs 5,553.1 crore but the advertising and sales promotions expenses went up from Rs 8004.23 crore to Rs 8642.35 crore.
Broadcast cost of the company went up from Rs 5121 crore to Rs 5689 crore in FY23 while the cost of programs, films and other rights went down from Rs 3119.5 crore to Rs 3013.4 crore.
The company's name changed from Sony Pictures Networks India to Culver Max Entertainment effective from April 20, 2022.
Sony Pictures Networks is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.
Culver Max Entertainment owns and operates 26 channels across GEC, movie, sports, infotainment, and kids’ genres. It also runs the video streaming platform SonyLIV.
Recently, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the Culver Max Entertainment and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) merger, paving the way for formation of a media giant. While Culver Max/Sony Pictures has over 700 million followers, ZEEL boasts of over 1.3 billion viewers worldwide.
Prasar Bharati gears up for Independence Day coverage
Doordarshan has deployed 41 Cameras. Of these 36 have been deployed at Red Fort and 5 at Rajghat. This includes 5 robotic unmanned cameras
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 4:55 PM | 2 min read
Ahead of 77th Independence Day, Prasar Bharati has made elaborate arrangements for the live coverage of the festivities from Red Fort. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2023. He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.
This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021 and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigor to realize Shri Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047. A number of new initiatives have been taken to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. A large number of guests have been invited as compared to last year.
DD and AIR coverage of Independence Day celebrations will begin with the broadcast of President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu’s message to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, 14th August at 7 PM.
Doordarshan’s live coverage of Independence Day celebrations this 15th August will be covered by more than 40 camera views to give a rich and wide perspective of the historical moment when Prime Minister Modi unfurls the Tricolour at the Red Fort.
To bring you such mesmerizing experience, Doordarshan has deployed 41 Cameras. Of these 36 have been deployed at Red Fort and 5 at Rajghat. This includes 5 robotic unmanned cameras. The intricate setup also has in addition two 360-degree view cameras. 4 cameras have been mounted on Jimmy Jibs and 1 on Scissor Crane to give dynamic camera angles to the event.
A strong and experienced team has been deployed for the live coverage of Prime Minister’s speech on 15th August, with the live scheduled to start at 6:15 am. The deployed camera team includes two female camerapersons. The live coverage will be carried across the network of Doordarshan with sign language translation on Doordarshan News. The coverage will be accompanied by a simultaneous live stream on YouTube.
National channels of All India Radio will broadcast the entire celebration Live in English and Hindi commentary. All India Radio will broadcast various patriotic and cultural programmes throughout the day.
The regional stations of Doordarshan and Akashwani in different states will broadcast local Independence Day celebrations in their respective states.
TV Today Q1 revenue stands at Rs 223 crore
The growth was due to improved performance by both TV and digital, the network said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 2:34 PM | 1 min read
TV Today Network has posted a 2.1% year-on-year (YoY) growth in TV segment, largely on the back of lower pricing for Q1 2023-2024, for the period ending June 30.
TVTN’s Q1 revenue rose 2.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 222.7 crore, which is still down by 9 per cent versus pre-COVID level. The growth was due to improved performance by both TV and digital, which posted overall revenue of 76.4 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.
But, the revenue from the digital segment grew just two per cent due to a large chunk of ad spend contribution scaled down that came from new age, e-commerce and gaming companies.
It is anticipated that the elections-led traction will drive better ad growth, according to Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani. He said, “Expect ad revenue to pick up in the near-to-medium term, helped by the festival season and positive impact from general elections (may start to play out in Q4FY24).”
SC: Guidelines to be issued for regulation of TV channels
The bench said ‘self-regulation’ has proved ineffective for TV channels
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has said that guidelines will be issued for regulation of TV channel as self-regulation has "proved to be ineffective".
The bench has said that the rules have to be made stringent since otherwise, the TV channels would not comply.
The court has also sought suggestions on the present penalty of Rs 1 lakh.
The observations was made while hearing an appeal by NBA against a Bombay HC verdict about the lack of teeth in self-regulation of TV channels.
Dealing with fabricated misinformation biggest challenge for journalists: Sudhir Chaudhary
In this series ‘Headline Makers’, we profile top names from India's most reputed news organisations
By Ruhail Amin | Aug 14, 2023 2:04 PM | 6 min read
Headline Makers profiles the top names from India's most reputed news organisations. In this part, we bring you an exclusive interview with Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor of Aaj Tak, where he talks about his three-decade-long career in TV journalism, his take on trolls and critics and his views on the future of TV News.
Excerpts:
It has been a year since you started your new show Black and White on Aaj Tak. How has the journey been?
It has been a very pleasant and very satisfying journey. When I came to Aaj Tak, which is the biggest platform in the country and so prestigious, I was a little nervous thinking how much my viewers would accept this new show.
It felt like I am starting my journey again. It was like attempting to make a ‘Sholay 2’ and ensuring it becomes equally successful as the cult classic.
Now, when I go in the middle of the public, they tell me how much they love the show. I’m happy that the audience has accepted it very quickly and showered their love.
And what about Seedhi Baat?
I am enjoying hosting both shows and I hope that the audience is happy to see me in this new format.
You have been part of newsrooms for close to three decades. How have newsrooms changed over the years?
I think the biggest difference is technology. Thirty years ago, when I started my career, it was a completely different era.
In 1999 when I was covering the Kargil war, the biggest challenge was - how to get the footage from Kargil to Delhi? I did an interview with Captain Vikram Batra at that time and by the time that interview was broadcast, Captain Vikram Batra had already achieved martyrdom.
There is a huge shift from a tech standpoint. Today we can have a PCR at one location, a reporter and anchor at other locations, so technology has made everything easier in our business.
The biggest challenge post this tech empowerment of newsrooms is that you have to cater to so many generations in one go. Also, technology has not only come to us, it has empowered viewers. Today, if I can do a live broadcast from here, then our viewers can also broadcast live from their homes.
Today, news is not first shown on news channels, it is first shown on social media. Social platforms have become a parallel source of information, and have made our work very challenging. And this is a time when you have to continuously innovate and reimagine your formats.
It's said that there is less news and more views on TV. Your take?
All the changes that you notice on TV news come from the choice of the viewers and from the likes and dislikes of the viewers.
The primetime show at 9pm is the editorial page of a TV channel. It tells people the deeper meaning of that news piece and how it affects them.
If you show news without any analysis, it will be incomplete. Because the news is already with everyone, the information is with everyone. Now, what is left to be told is - why is this happening?
Today, all the tech companies, whether it is Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc are giving you a platform to convey your opinion. You can share your views with people in different formats, through your videos, your tweets etc. You are buying the freedom to express your opinion from these tech companies. So, you can guess how eager our viewers are to hear opinions.
If views are removed, you will only get to see speed news for 24 hours - 100 news in 5 minutes and you will never understand the context of that news piece.
When you move from a long stint, like your previous one, how do you adjust to the cultural settings of a new place, is it easy? How has your experience been at Aaj Tak?
I see myself as a player who plays on different pitches. India Today Group is very prestigious. It is the biggest and most respected media house in the country. So, it is a matter of pride for anyone to work here.
You feel proud to work with this company. The best thing I found is that this is a very democratic newsroom and people with different ideologies work together. No one dominates anyone. We make content here in a very professional way.
The engine behind a news channel is the editorial team, which runs it like a rocket, besides editorial, there is a huge team behind it. Those teams of branding, sales and technology, and all those teams provide you the right support to launch your content.
The liberty that a journalist needs for content creation is available here. This platform is so big, so many millions of viewers are connected to it through its YouTube too, which also happens to be the largest YouTube channel in the world. So when you get this kind of exposure then your content also becomes more successful.
It’s said that in today’s TV journalism we have forgotten to ask tough questions to people in power, news has just become a medium for amplification and nothing more. Your views?
If you see my interviews with the Prime Minister, and many say that you cannot ask the PM tough questions, but if you see all the interviews you will know that there is not a single question that I have not asked him.
In the last interview I did with the Prime Minister, which was just before the last election, I asked the Prime Minister about unemployment and other issues.
Similarly, people say we don’t ask tough questions to top ministers like Amit Shah. You can watch all my interviews with Amit Shah and then tell me which of those are not tough questions.
Our problem is that most of the people who propagate such opinions are working for some political party. They make a narrative that tough questions are not being asked.
If I talk about the opposition, those who say that people in power don't speak up; when did Rahul Gandhi give his last interview? When did Sonia Gandhi give her last interview? When did you see Nitish Kumar's last interview?
Personally, I do not believe in doing disrespectful interviews. If a person comes to me as a guest, he has the right to say what he wants to say. And he should get the space to say what he wants to say so that he can put his/her point across.
Now, what happens is that when you do an interview for an hour, only a portion of it is shown on social media and misinformation is spread by vested interests, just to malign the journalist. Dealing with fabricated misinformation is biggest challenge for journalists today.
Sudarshan News Editor Mukesh Kumar arrested over provocative social media posts
The TV channel has termed it an attack on press freedom
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 12:39 PM | 1 min read
Mukesh Kumar, Resident Editor of Sudarshan News, was arrested by police in Gurugram over his alleged inflammatory posts on social media. The posts were related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana.
The Gurugram Police said he was arrested by the Cyber Crime, East Police Station. An FIR was registered against Kumar on August 9 under Sections 153B, 401, 469, and 505 (1) (C) of the IPC and Section 66-C of the IT Act.
On August 8, Kumar wrote in his X (Formerly Twitter) post, "The @AJENews (Al Jazeera News Channel) has been making calls to the Gurgaon Police Commissioner and pressuring her to take action against Hindus. And after receiving the call, @DC_Gurugram comes under so much pressure she picks up Hindu activists from anywhere."
Responding to Kumar's arrest, the TV channel, which had initially alleged he was "abducted" by some goons, termed it an attack on press freedom.
Sun TV revenue up by 10% for Q1 FY24
The revenue stood at Rs 1317.78 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 6:13 PM | 2 min read
Sun TV revenue up by 10.38% for Q1 FY24
Sun TV Network Ltd has reported a revenue increase of 10.38 % for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 at Rs 1317.78 crore from 1,193.9 crore from the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The advertising revenue for the quarter saw a decline from Rs 343.17 crore last year Q1 to Rs 339.10 crores for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
In its financial statement for the 1st quarter of FY 2023-24, Sun TV said that its profit after tax rose by 18.5 % at Rs 582.80 crores, up from 491.6 crore in the last fiscal.
The domestic subscription was up by 6.02 % for the quarter at Rs 435.34 crores as against Rs 410.61 crores for the corresponding quarter last year.
The EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was up by 2.96 % Rs 786.46 crore as against Rs 763.83 crores for the same quarter previous fiscal.
The operating expenses of the company went up from Rs 157 crore in Q1 FY23 to Rs 191 crores in Q1 FY24 while the cricket franchise fee rose from Rs 47.47 crores to Rs 105.02 crores in Q1 FY24. Sun TV owns cricket franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Income from these franchises was recorded at Rs 512.6 crore at the end of Q1.
Depreciation and amortisation expenses of the company came down to Rs 89.5 crores in Q1 FY24 from Rs 212.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Further, at the board meeting, the Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.6.25 per share (125 %) on a face value of Rs.5.00 per share.
