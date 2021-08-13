Star Sports to broadcast key weekend Premier League matches in Bangla & Malayalam

Following a summer filled with international football action, the Premier League returns with a brand-new season starting August 14th, 2021. In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Fans of the most competitive football league across the world can now follow their favourite teams and players in their preferred language, LIVE & Exclusive on Star Sports Select, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 3, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP .

Speaking about the new season of the Premier League with dedicated commentary in Bangla and Malayalam, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star, and Disney India, said, "Our mission has been to grow following, viewership and fandom for Sports. Customising our broadcasts for regional audiences has been a pivotal lever in growing affinity for properties such as IPL, PKL & ISL. And we believe the time is right to extend this effort to the biggest football league in the world. We piloted this approach last year with 'Sunday Night Football," which powered a 3x growth in Television reach for the Premier League and now expect a tremendous response to the expanded coverage of weekend matches in Bangla and Malayalam."

The Bangla commentary panel will consist of Sanjeeb Mukherjee, RR Varun Kaushik, Rajat Ghoshdastidar, and Soumitra Chakraborty, while Malayalam commentators include Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Shyjumon D, Jiju Jacob, and Jo Paul Anchery.

The attention now shifts to who will be named the next English champions. Manchester City will look forward to reclaiming their title, though the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United pose serious threats to their crown.

