Star Sports gets broadcast rights of Lanka Premier League for Indian subcontinent & MENA
The fourth season of the league will be held in Colombo and Kandy
Star Sports will be telecasting the Lanka Premier League 2023, exclusively in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and MENA region including UAE.
The tournament is scheduled to be held from July 30 to August 21.
“We are delighted to announce Star Sports as the official television broadcaster for the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League 2023. Since the inception of the LPL, it has not only showcased an exciting brand of cricket but also provided a platform for Sri Lankan cricket to steadily churn out talented cricketers. With committed stakeholders like Star Sports, we are very excited to bring the global cricketing audience an opportunity to not only witness an extremely competitive and captivating brand of T20 cricket but also dish out unmatched non-live cricketing content for fans across India, Sri Lanka, the subcontinent and MENA region,” commented Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL.
"I am highly confident that the Lanka Premier League 2023 is going to reach new heights in terms of competitiveness among teams and excitement among fans, thus elevating the tournament to a new level; hence, having a renowned Broadcaster like Star Sports take the tournament to the doorstep of a wider audience is highly welcome,'' said Mr. Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, Lanka Premier League 2023.
“We welcome this exciting association with LPL. The league has witnessed thrilling action and a great fan base across the subcontinent and MENA region. With this association, the upcoming season will be able to reach a wider audience. We look forward to a great collaboration and a memorable experience for the fans,” said a Star Sports Spokesperson.
The upcoming season will witness the presence of popular international stars such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller as well as popular Sri Lankan stars Thisara Parera and Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews and Skipper Dasun Shanaka among others as the matches will be held across two venues—Colombo and Kandy, for the fourth season.
Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy will be the five teams fighting for the coveted title.
Sumit Awasthi joins NDTV India as Consulting Editor
He will be hosting the prime time show on the channel.
By Ruhail Amin | Jul 4, 2023 9:29 PM | 1 min read
Sr Journalist and well known anchor, Sumit Awasthi, who quit ABP News in 2022 as Vice President of News and Production and Prime Time Anchor, has joined NDTV India as Consulting Editor.
He will be hosting the prime time show on the channel. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
Awasthi started his career with Zee News and has close to 25 years of experience in journalism.
Prior to joining ABP he was associated with Network 18. Awasthi was also the Resident Editor at Zee News, where he served a short stint of eleven months. He has also been associated with Aaj Tak for almost five years where his last held designation was Deputy Editor. His major forte has been in the realm of political reportage, but he has also extensively covered cricket and international affairs too.
Tale of Grit & Passion-Shamsher Singh
Singh’s career journey from a cub reporter with Aaj Tak in 1998 to his current role as Editor–in-Chief in 2023 is replete with an unwavering commitment to his profession
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 6:49 PM | 3 min read
It has been over two decades since Sr. Journalist Shamsher Singh began his career in journalism. Currently he is helming the recently launched Hindi News Channel-India Daily Live as its Editor-in-Chief.
Singh’s career journey from a cub reporter with Aaj Tak in 1998 to his current role as Editor–in-Chief in 2023 is replete with grit, passion and an unwavering commitment to his profession.
Career Graph
It was 1998, a fresh graduate from a small town in Bihar strayed into the world of journalism. Little did he know that he would get hooked to this profession beyond what he thought.
From 1998 to 2013, Singh was part of the Aaj Tak donning many roles till he quit in 2013 as Deputy Editor. In Aaj Tak he covered many elections and big global events ranging from the Tsunami in Japan, the Nuclear Summit in Washington and the Copenhagen Environment Summit etc.
His next stop was India TV where he took over as Editor, Current Affairs, and headed a team that broke some of the biggest national stories. After three years at India TV, Singh had set sight on his next move. He joined Zee Media as Editor National Affairs in 2017.
Ratings Man
Between his roles at India TV and Zee Media, Singh had earned the title of ‘Ratings Man’, owing to his editorial strategy that helped the channels multiply their viewership.
It was this reputation that saw him helm the launch of Arnab Goswami led Republic Bharat as Editor in 2018. Singh played a big role in the launch of the channel, and in two years under his leadership, the channel had earned a place for itself in the crowded news TV space.
In December 2020 Singh joined Zee Media's Hindi news channel Zee Hindustan as Managing Editor. He was also the Managing Editor of digital properties of nine regional channels. Singh was instrumental in launching the digital channel of 'Zee Media' in four languages of South - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
In April 2023, e4m broke the story of his joining Bharat 24 as Managing Editor, a stint that just lasted a few weeks.
Now Singh is helming the recently launched Hindi News Channel-India Daily Live. The new channel comes with the tagline – Devoted to the nation, everyday!
He is the recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for 'on the spot' reporting. He has also been awarded the Dilip Singh Journalism Award in the past for his remarkable contribution in the field of journalism. Apart from politics, he also has a special hold on internal security and foreign policy.
Doting Dad & Fitness Enthusiast
Son of a celebrated Army Officer who participated in 1965 and 1971 wars, Singh is a fitness enthusiast and believes that if you live a disciplined life you can conquer any challenge.
An early riser, his day begins at 5.30 am. Singh loves to post his gym photos on social media and being a doting father to two kids, he ensures that he spends quality time with his family no matter how busy his work schedule gets.
(Our New Series - HEADLINE MAKERS - profiles superstars of the newsroom, the women and men who have worked their way to the top and command an influence that shapes the contours of daily public discourse.
It's a deep dive into their personal and professional lives, a culmination of all factors that catapulted them into a realm very few can dream of. It's the story behind the big storytellers, the firebrands and the mavericks.)
Colors Rishtey bags slot on DD FreeDish for Rs 19 crore
According to sources, two news channels also bid for the spot at Rs 15 crore
By Sonam Saini | Jul 4, 2023 3:40 PM | 1 min read
Colors Rishtey, the Viacom18-owned Hindi GEC, has bagged a slot on the DD FreeDish for Rs 19.26 crore. Prasar Bharati invited applications for allotment of vacant MPRG-2 slots of DD Free Dish for the period July 11, 2023, to March 31, 2024, through the 70th e-auction.
The reserve price for the bucket A+ which comprises GEC (Hindi) channels is priced at Rs 17.41 crore.
According to sources, two news channels also bid for the spot at Rs 15 crore. It's worth noting that only one slot was available. It turned vacant after one of the platform's movie channels shut down.
The Making of Ms Firebrand-Rubika Liyaquat
As part of our new series 'Headline Makers', today we feature Liyaquat who recently joined Bharat 24 as VP & prime-time anchor and will also be launching her independent YouTube channel soon
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 7:21 PM | 4 min read
She has been the face of firebrand journalism for over a decade. Her journalism has earned her a fair share of critics and admirers. A name that meant eyeballs, Rubika Liyaquat recently quit ABP News after a five year long stint, a move that took the industry by surprise.
A Self Made Success Story
Liyaquat was born in Udaipur and completed her initial schooling at St. Gregorios Sr. Sec. School. Later she did her graduation from the Mumbai University and her media education from Futuristic Media Communication Centre (FMCC), Noida. Soon after she started her career in 2008 and there was no looking back. It was a series of successful stints, one after the other, each catapulting her career to newer heights.
In her career spanning 15 years plus, Liyaquat has worked with established media houses like News 24, Aaj Tak, Zee News, and Live India TV. She is best known for her popular shows, Taal Thok Ke and Master Stroke on ABP News.
Passion For Journalism
It has not been an easy journey to make her way to the top. Despite all odds and getting trolled by critics of all shades, her determination, and incisive interviewing style has earned a prominent place in the hearts of viewers across the nation. Whether engaging with opposition leaders or government officials, Rubika’s passion for journalism and commitment to truth have always shone through. She has become a true embodiment of patriotism, often humming the national anthem, and has established herself as one of India’s most respected daughters thus known to many as ‘Bharat Ki Beti.
Beyond Newsroom
Today’s viewers are not just glued to linear TV, and for any successful news anchor a strong presence beyond the newsroom is critical for maintaining a loyal follower base.
While Liayquat’s prime time shows managed to get viewer attention, her strong social media presence ensured that what she said stayed in news beyond those TV hours.
Look at these numbers-4.6 million Twitter Followers, 356K Insta Followers and 250 K Facebook followers, Liyaquat is a rage on social platforms for a real reason. She is one of those contemporary TV journalists who have a strong individual following irrespective of whether they are part of any established media network or not.
New Journey
When Liyaquat announced her resignation from ABP news, which e4m broke first, it was a trending topic for days across social platforms. This shows her clout as a journalist.
As we know, she has now joined Bharat 24 as Vice President and Prime Time anchor and will also be launching her independent YouTube Channel soon.
Bharat24, led by Dr Jagdeesh Chandra calls itself the “vision of new India”. Chandra launched the Hindi news channel in August last year in an event attended by I&B minister Anurag Thakur. Chandra, who took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in 2008 joined the ETV group as CEO, taking control of 15 regional TV news channels.
When Liyaquat visited the Bharat24 office recently, she was accompanied by her father, Dr Amar Liyaquat, which added a personal touch to the event.
Liyaquat's first show is all set to be aired on the channel, with expectations riding on her, it will be interesting to see how her new journey pans out.
Newsroom is witnessing a constant churn and in this influx quite often the headline makers become the headline.
Our New Series - HEADLINE MAKERS - profiles superstars of the newsroom, the women and men who have worked their way to the top and command an influence that shapes the contours of daily public discourse.
It's a deep dive into their personal and professional lives, a culmination of all factors that catapulted them into a realm very few can dream of. It's the story behind the big storytellers, the firebrands and the mavericks.
As part of this series, we look at the journey of Rubika Liyaquat, whose determination, and incisive interviewing style has earned a prominent place in the hearts of viewers across the nation.
Sun TV garners over 1000 GRPs in Week 25
According to BARC data, in Week 25, the channel in TN and Pondicherry—both urban and rural markets—recorded 1100 GRPs among the MF15+ target audience
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 3:35 PM | 1 min read
Sun TV garnered over 1000 GRPs in Week 25, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data. In TN and Pondicherry market (Urban+Rural TG MF15+), the channel recorded 1100 GRPs.
According to the data, in the last five weeks (22-25), Sun TV registered over 1000 GRPs, except Week 23 when the channel recorded 990 GRPs. The channel recorded 431 GRPs in prime-time on weekends and 327 GRPs in non- prime time in the same week.
As per the Week 25 viewership data, the top five fiction shows in TN, including Ethir Neechal, belong to Sun TV, with the channel leading the chart with 11.83 TVR. This is followed by another show Kayal with 11.63TVR and Sundari with 10.64TVR. Vanathai Pola ranked fourth with 10.309TVR and Iniya with 10.19 TVR bagged fifth slot.
Hindi news channel India Daily Live to be launched today
The channel is led by senior journalist Shamsher Singh
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
The new Hindi national news channel India Daily Live is all set to be launched on July 3, 2023.
The channel is led by Sr. journalist Shamsher Singh. He has earlier been part of the launch of channels like Republic Bharat and Zee Hindustan.
Seasoned journalist Mihir Ranjan has joined India Daily team as Consulting Editor. Also, Neeraj Kumar Singh has joined the channel as output editor. Prior to this, he was the Output Editor at Zee Media, while Vivek Prakash has been roped in as the Input Editor of the channel.
The channel’s team also features some of the known names from the anchoring world like Pratyush Khare, Vivek Shandilya and Aditi Awasthi to name a few.
NDTV will make the largest investment in modern digital platforms: Sanjay Pugalia
In the annual report FY 2022-23, the company’s whole-time director spoke about NDTV's expansion plans, digital investments and more
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 8:10 AM | 3 min read
On June 28, NDTV released its annual report for the financial year 2022-23 during which whole-time director, Sanjay Pugalia spoke about the network expansion plans. He said that the company is best placed to address the emerging opportunity.
Pugalia said that the company comes with an unmatched brand for fair unbiased reporting. “When most Indians are asked which television or digital platform they find easiest to trust, NDTV figures at the top of the list. NDTV comes with institutionalised subject matter expertise from a time when India had not been liberalised; the company’s ringside view of possibly the most dramatic and decisive three Indian decades enjoys respect for a content pedigree that does not merely inform but illuminates as well. NDTV enjoys an eco-system of journalists, writers, presenters, technology professionals and a backend support team.”
Pugalia mentioned that at NDTV, the network intends to capitalise on an existing platform through distinctive strategic clarity. “NDTV will be driven by overarching editorial independence.”
He further added, “The company is being stewarded by an independent Board of Directors where the promoters do not have a seat or a Nominee Director. In view of this, stories will be pursued for what they are – rich content that can help shift the audience’s status quo in terms of opinion, mindset and perspective. NDTV will be driven by enduring principles of journalism – the ability to pursue a differentiated story, appraise the content through unbiased eyes, present without colour and empower the audience through an informed opinion.”
He also shared that NDTV will make the largest investment in modern digital platforms that sends out a world-class audio-visual experience; this will enhance the role of digital platform-driven content over the conventional television-centric approach, indicating its technology responsiveness to a rapidly changing world. “In doing so, the NDTV of tomorrow will customise content around the nature of platforms; the content will extend beyond merely transporting common content from one platform to another but customise content around the intrinsic nature of each.”
He said that NDTV will celebrate the emergence of a new India, enhancing hope, prosperity and opportunity. The network will position content around freshness, diversity, inclusion and women's perspectives.
“NDTV will be as relevant to remote rural India as it will be to premium urban hotspots. In doing so, NDTV intends to deliver a refreshingly different content experience. Over time, we are optimistic that this distinctive approach will translate into a new and refreshing NDTV way of telling the Indian story to a waiting global audience. At a time when the world turns to India, NDTV is optimistic about showing the best and fair face of the world’s most populous nation to all.”
