Star Plus continues to lead across genres: BARC week 28

Star Plus continued to dominate the list of top 10 channels across genres (All India 2+), according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India Week 28 data. The channel registered 2902.73 (000s) AMA. Sun TV maintained its second spot with 2784.15 (000s) AMA, followed by Star Maa on the third spot with 2577.88 (000s) AMA.

Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Utsav bagged fourth, fifth and sixth spots with 2114.2 (000s) AMA, 1938.04 (000s) AMA, and 1931.78 (000s) AMA, respectively. Star Vijay, Zee Telugu, Colors Rishtey, and Sony Pal, bagged seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 1892.32, 1635.62, 1632.48, and 1519.31(000s) AMA, respectively.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In HSM, Star Plus continued to lead the list of top five channels this week with 2817.1 (000s) AMA, followed by Sony Sab on the second spot with 2061.82 (000s) AMA and Star Utsav on the third spot with 1920.45 (000s) AMA. Colors and Colors Rishtey bagged fourth and fifth spots with 1903.09 (000s) AMA and 1621.13 (000s) AMA, respectively.

South Market

In the South market, Sun TV bagged the first spot with 2777.57 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the second spot with 2510.29(000s) AMA. Star Vijay with 1886.14 (000s) AMA stood at number three. Zee Telugu with 1605.25 (000s) AMA and Zee Kannada with 1444.87(000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth places respectively.

