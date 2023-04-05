SPNI extends broadcast partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has extended its exclusive global media rights to broadcast Sri Lanka Cricket matches for the next four years until March 2027. With this deal, starting April 2023, the broadcaster can exclusively televise and livestream globally, the senior men’s cricket matches hosted by SLC during the term of the agreement except Sri Lanka where the broadcaster has only pay television rights.

The next five years will be exciting for cricket fans, as team Sri Lanka will take on the likes of India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Ireland, and Afghanistan on their home turf. Starting on 16th April 2023, the broadcaster will showcase matches of The Lions, who will take on Ireland in a two-match Test series. Sri Lanka will then move on to finish an exhilarating summer of cricket by hosting arch-rivals Pakistan in July 2023, where they will look to leverage their home advantage. The Men in Blue will prepare to take on Sri Lanka on their home turf in 2024 and 2026. After a two-year hiatus, Team India will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Sri Lanka in July 2024. Team India will return to Sri Lanka in August 2026 to play their first Test series (2 matches) in the country since 2017.

With the extension of the partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket, SPN will now have the broadcast rights of England and Wales Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “We are happy to extend our long-standing and successful partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket. The current Asian cricket champion, Sri Lanka, is a formidable team in the continent and the extended partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket will engage cricket fans across markets. We will continue our momentum to serve cricket fans with quality international cricket.”

Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket: "We are extremely happy to continue our partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India, an international entity with a strong profile, and are confident that it will help us reach the desired global audience with the games played at home."

