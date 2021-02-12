Sony ropes in more than 8 sponsors for Australian Open 2021

The brands that have come on board include Rolex, Mondelez, Lenovo, LIC, Reserve Bank of India, Jeep & Accenture, Tourism Australia, and Pernod Ricard

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) now has more than eight sponsors for the year’s first grand slam, Australian Open 2021, which started on February 8. Before the start of the game, the network had four sponsors. The coming forward of more brands for sponsorship indicates how the industry is coming back to normalcy.

The brands that have come on board include Rolex, Mondelez, Lenovo, LIC, Reserve Bank of India, Jeep & Accenture, Tourism Australia, and Pernod Ricard.

According to Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, “the response from advertisers has been quite good and is in line with last year.”

The series has been on-air on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 3 channels in India. The Australian Open 2021 is also the first major grand slam that welcomed live audience back since the lockdown.

Speaking on the marketing and programming initiatives undertaken by the network for the grand slam, Kaul shared that to provide the best international sporting content to a larger audience across India, SPSN has been broadcasting matches with Hindi commentary on Sony Ten 3, and with English commentary on Sony Six and Sony Ten 2 channels.

“Sony Sports will also bring the best action from Melbourne Park and provide in-depth insights from the tournament in their studio show, Extraaa Serve. Sania Mirza and former tennis players like Somdev Devvarman, Gaurav Natekar, Purav Raja and Enrico Piperno are all set to feature as expert panellists on the show. Manish Batavia, Gaurav Natekar and Atish Thukral will provide the Hindi commentary for the tournament on Sony Ten 3 channels,” added Kaul.

To celebrate the tennis extravaganza and welcome the players from across the globe at Australian Open 2021, SPSN launched ‘The Greats Are Back’ campaign. The film revolved around the premise that the greatest tennis players would make one of the biggest comebacks in tennis history in Australia after a global setback faced due to the pandemic.

