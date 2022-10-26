Sony Pictures Networks India rebrands channels

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has rebranded all its network channels. The channels have been rebranded to be more aligned with Sony’s global ethos, the company said.

According to NP Singh, MD & CEO, SPNI, “The power of the Sony brand and its values have driven our work ethics so far, and today, it reflects in our channel-brand architecture as well. The work that we started three years ago has now reached fruition. We are creating a powerful unified entertainment conglomerate with a broader appeal by refocusing our existing channel portfolio in its latest look and feel.”

“Sony’s networks exist at the intersection of technology and entertainment – and the logos reflect this. The new branding colours are energetic, inspiring and remind us of a brilliant light spectrum. The curve in the logo comes from the swing of the Sony-S, with the dominant background being synonymous with the Sony brand. With this uniform shape and the associative play of colours, Sony has created a visual thread that connects the diverse family of Sony’s networks and reflects the 360-degree entertainment experience,” the company said.

