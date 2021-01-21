Sony, PCB agree to a three-year broadcast deal: Report

As part of the agreement, Sony will air Pakistan's home international games apart from the domestic T-20 tournament Pakistan Super League

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have, in principle, agreed to a three-year broadcast deal, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

As part of the agreement, Sony will air Pakistan's home international games apart from the domestic T-20 tournament Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The parties went back to the negotiating table after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had last year ended its long-term association with Ten Sports, which has been acquired by Sony.

"I don't comment on such things. It is a fact that the matches will be shown in India. I don't deal in such things, my commercial department is dealing with it. Yes, we are close to a deal with Sony," PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has been quoted as saying.

The report said that a Sony official has confirmed that it is a done deal and the arrangement could kickstart from the forthcoming Pakistan-South Africa series.

"We have agreed on everything in principle and if all things fall in place, we could start showing the games as early as January 26 itself. All their games, be it in Pakistan or in UAE, will be on Sony Sports for three years," the Sony official said.

In 2015, Ten Sports had renewed its deal with PCB for five years. Ten Sports, which has now been rebranded as Sony Ten, has been the PCB's broadcast partner since 2003.

