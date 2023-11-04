Sony looking at own exec to head merged entity: Report
As per the report, the Sony administration is wary of the implications of Sebi’s lens on Punit Goenka due to stringent corporate governance rules in Japan and the US
Sony Group is keen to place its India CEO NP Singh as the Chief Executive Officer of the merged Zee-Sony entity, a media network has reported.
As per the report, the Sony administration is wary of the implications of Sebi’s lens on Punit Goenka due to the stringent corporate governance rules in Japan and the US. Sony is headquartered in Japan.
The MD and CEO of ZEEL recently received a reprieve from the Securities Appellate Tribunal as it set aside Sebi's directive that barred him from holding managerial posts in Zee and any of its merged entities, in connection to a fund-diversion case.
Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this week that Sebi may move the Supreme Court against SAT's relief to Goenka.
Sony considering its own is likely to have implications on the merger deal as Goenka's nomination as MD and CEO of the merged entity was a necessary condition for the deal, the report says.
TV Today's total income at Rs 223 crore in Q2
Net profit for Q2 FY24 dropped by 64.4% to Rs 7.02 crore
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 4:09 PM | 1 min read
Sebi may move SC against SAT relief to Punit Goenka: Report
The Zee board could also convene shortly to discuss Goenka's role in the wake of SAT ruling in his favour
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 8:16 AM | 1 min read
After the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) set aside the Sebi order that barred the Chief Executive Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) Punit Punit Goenka from holding managerial and directorial posts in listed companies for a year, the market regulator may move Supreme Court, said a news report.
The Zee board could also convene shortly to discuss Goenka's role after SAT ruled in his favour, according to the report.
The market regulator barred the Chairman of the Essel Group Subhash Chandra and Goenka from holding any directorial or key managerial position for a year. The action was taken against the two for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit.” Goenka then moved the SAT against the Sebi order.
With SAT setting aside Sebi's order, industry watchers said it could expedite the Zee-Sony merger process as the company is now relieved from the legal uncertainties that clouded it.
ZMCL revenue for Q2 FY24 stands at Rs 151 crore
The media group has posted Rs 142 crore as advertising revenue for the quarter
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 6:31 PM | 2 min read
Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) recently reported a revenue of Rs 151.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The network has incurred expenditure of Rs 171.8 crore in the same period, and operating loss of Rs 20.2 crore. This is a 199 per cent decline when compared to Q2 FY23, when the operating profit stood at Rs 20.3 crore.
Compared to Q2 FY23, the operating revenue and expenditure amounted to Rs 194.7 crore and Rs 174.3 crore.
The consolidated operating loss, of Q1 and Q2 collectively, amounted to Rs 39.9 crore, out of which the operating revenue and expenditure were Rs 29.2 crore and Rs 331.9 crores respectively.
The media group’s advertising revenue stood at Rs 142.5 crore for the quarter, marking a negative growth of 22.7 per cent. Last year, in the same quarter, the ad revenues were Rs 184.2 crore. A total of Rs 274.3 crore was recorded as the advertising revenue of Q1 and Q2 combined.
The subscription revenue for Q2 FY24 was Rs 9 crore, touching a growth of 1.4 percent, when compared to last year’s same quarter. The total H1 subscription revenues saw a decline of 1.5 percent vis-à-vis last year, amounting to Rs 17.5 crore.
Zee Media’s marketing, distribution and business promotion expenses were Rs 28.9 crore, marking a whopping growth of 88 per cent when compared to Q2 FY23. Q1 and Q2 of FY24 together saw a 45.9 per cent increase in the respective spends, amounting to Rs 50.6 crore.
Strong companies need strong, good leaders
SAT allowing Punit Goenka to be reinstated as Zee’s MD & CEO is good for the company, the Zee-Sony merger, and for the industry at large that thrives on competition and strong leadership
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 11:02 AM | 5 min read
Motivational public speaker Brian Tracy has said: "Become the kind of a leader that people would follow voluntarily, even if you had no title or position." Punit Goenka certainly fits that mould.
Yesterday's development of SAT allowing Goenka to be reinstated as MD and CEO of ZEE is good, not only for the company or the merger with Sony, but also for the industry at large, as it thrives on competition and strong leadership. It also paves the way for the completion of the merger, and for Goenka to be appointed the MD and CEO of the merged entity.
The Sony-Zee combined entity needs a leader like Punit Goenka who understands India culturally, has a skin in the game, has content acquisition expertise and has had a long proven management expertise. Goenka’s age is also an advantage, being a leader who is less than 50 years in age.
Goenka has the relevant experience and even in this period of ambiguity, he has maintained equanimity and composure – the hallmarks of leadership.
Goenka has been the MD & CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. since 2010. He has several successes to his credit. He is amongst the few industry professionals with vast experience, sound knowledge and unmatched capabilities in leading the operations of a large media & entertainment company.
He is well-known for making ZEE synonymous with entertainment today, not only in India but also in 190 countries across the globe. With the confidence of India Inc, shareholders, employees, advertisers and content creators by his side, Goenka, at just 48, has the required business acumen to lead the proposed combination of ZEE and Sony towards a bright future.
He has a lot going for him and the new merged entity could benefit from his experience, acumen, drive and domain knowledge.
Below are some factors that set Goenka apart in this scenario.
- With a vast experience of over 20 years in the media & entertainment industry, Goenka is one of the most proficient business leaders in the industry and has a sharp business acumen. He has identified trends and steered ZEE successfully as a media and entertainment powerhouse for over three decades.
- At just 48, he is amongst the youngest and most prolific leaders with several achievements to his name. With a sound understanding of audiences’ preferences, Goenka has led ZEE’s expansion in the regional markets, in the revival of the studios’ business, the launch of India’s 2nd largest music label and more.
- He plays an active role in shaping the future of the entertainment landscape, in diverse capacities. Presently, he serves as a Board of Director for the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF). In the past, he has served as the Chairman of the TV measurement body BARC India, being a key part of its founding team; Chairman of IBDF and leading key conversations with policymakers; and President of the International Advertising Association’s (IAA) India Chapter. He has addressed key industry-level interests and launched several intellectual properties catering to the advertising and marketing fraternity. In many of these roles, he was unanimously re-elected for a second term by the members.
- Punit Goenka has been extremely successful in enhancing ZEE’s performance over the years by identifying the right opportunities to scale and build a well-diversified portfolio. His futuristic vision has led the company to a global stature today, with ZEE having an international presence across 190+ countries, and its reach to over 1.3 billion viewers.
- As the leader of the largest publicly listed M&E company in India, Punit Goenka has a sound understanding of the overall legal and regulatory environment; and has continued to harbor a sharp focus on value-creation for all the shareholders of the Company.
- Punit is leading 50 domestic channels, 36 international channels, 1 OTT platform, 1 movie studio and 1 music label. This experience of managing profitability and beating industry margins quarter on quarter will enable him to translate the success witnessed by ZEE, to the merged entity as well, which is expected to be a M&E behemoth.
- With an unflappable style of functioning and an optimistic mindset, Goenka has the ability to withstand adverse situations and has taken on challenges with determination. For instance, when TRAI implemented the New Tariff Order, leading to uncertainty for businesses, he played an active role in leading conversations with partners, and other key stakeholders to find solutions that drive the growth of the pay TV ecosystem.
- He also has a deep knowledge and understanding both about technology and content, which is the most essential skill set to have in today’s evolving entertainment landscape.
- Goenka not only enjoys overwhelming confidence and support from the shareholders and investors of the company, but he has also developed strong industry relations as well, with his ability to keep the interests of all the stakeholders at the forefront of his business decisions.
- Coming from an entrepreneurial background, he has encouraged and instilled strong values and an entrepreneurial spirit in ZEE that has enabled talent to grow and thrive under his leadership. Under his guidance, ZEE is today known as an Academy of Talent, having nurtured several industry stalwarts to their heydays.
- He continues to attract the best talent to the company, not just from the M&E industry, but even from other sectors, including FMCG and banking. With the M&E industry increasingly facing a dearth of quality talent, for an organization with the scale of Zee, drawing in the right talent at the right time is a key factor in ensuring stability and growth.
- He has never shied away from making tough decisions, whenever necessary, for the profitability of the business and the overall interests of all stakeholders. This included exiting sports broadcasting when the economics of the segment did not make sound business sense. He also marked a robust re-entry into the sports business recently, identifying the improving monetisation opportunities in the segment.
Continuity of leadership also helps in steadying the ship and helps it take the right leaps.
SAT relief for Goenka puts Zee-Sony merger back on track: New entity to be listed in Jan?
Industry insiders predict the record date for listing of the $10-billion media and entertainment powerhouse could be set by November-end
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 8:41 AM | 6 min read
As Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday paved the way for Punit Goenka to continue as the Managing Director of the merged Zee-Sony entity while setting aside the SEBI order barring him from holding any key positions in the company, industry experts said it could expedite the merger process as the company is now alleviated from the legal uncertainties that clouded it.
The SAT verdict has also caused a buzz in the industry that with ZEEL and Sony now going ahead with the merger soon, and Reliance wanting to acquire Disney’s India business, the media landscape in the TV/OTT space will see a big consolidation. The two large players – TV18-Disney and Zee-Sony could together potentially command a market share of 67%, leaving little for other players.
According to industry insiders, the listing of the Zee-Sony merged entity, which will create a $10 billion media and entertainment powerhouse, could happen anytime in January next year and the record date could be set by November-end.
“In this case, we expect the record date to be announced around the last week of November. This in turn means that the listing of the merged company will happen towards the first week of January 24. Further, with Punit Goenka coming on the board, there will be no need for any changes in the term sheet, or any need for approval from board/shareholder for change in the CEO. This also means that business will be as usual for ZEE and lesser transition time with little change in senior management,” Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani said.
While allowing Goenka’s appeal against the SEBI verdict, SAT held that there is no evidence to show that he exercised positive control over the borrowed entities and that there was no need to put the merger to continue without a head.
“The fact that greater responsibility (if any) has come upon the appellant (Goenka) pursuant to the merger, then all the more reason that he should be allowed to continue rather than putting the merger to continue headless when 99.97% of the shareholders reposed faith in him to continue as Managing Director of the merged entity,” the tribunal observed.
The tribunal observed that the structure of the merged entity is that Sony Group would have the majority shareholding in the merged entity and will also have majority members in the board of directors and would have right to appoint key managerial personnel like Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary etc. and Goenka would be just one of the nine directors of the merged entity.
“Hence, his continuation as the Managing Director in the merged entity would have no impact on the investigation,” it said while allowing Goenka to continue heading the company.
It however said that if any material comes out against him during the course of the investigation, then appropriate procedure can be adopted by SEBI in accordance with law.
According to legal experts, the lift of ban will now pave the way for early disposal of merger, subject to other legal formalities.
“Market also responded favourably to the order and share price of ZEE gained around 1.5% during the day. The findings of the SAT are also significant as the interim relief was granted basis the cooperation extended by Goenkas’ and clearly specifies that this relief will not influence the investigation in any manner. Resumption of office by Goenka will also help in speeding up the merger process, who was spearheading this transaction prior to his stepping down as CEO,” Advocate Diviay Chadha, Partner, Singhania & Co, said.
Sandeep Bajaj, Advocate, Supreme Court, said the swift resolution of the regulatory hurdle indicates that the merger might proceed at an accelerated pace, minimizing the risk of further delays.
“The tribunal's decision has come as a significant relief to Zee, alleviating the company from the legal uncertainties that clouded its merger plans with Culver Max Entertainment (Sony Pictures India). This positive momentum not only signifies a financial rebound for the company but also proves to be positive for the Zee-Sony merger.
“However, it's worth noting that the completion of the merger remains contingent on any potential legal proceedings or investigations that might arise in the future. Nonetheless, the SAT's decision appears to pave the way for the merger's eventual completion, instilling confidence in investors and stakeholders alike,” Bajaj said.
According to Shivani Bhushan, Senior Associate at TAS Law, SAT order does not mean cessation of SEBI’s investigation into the alleged fund diversion/ siphoning of funds.
“The SAT’s order clearly mentions that Puneet Goenka and Subhash Chandra Goenka will cooperate in the investigation and during the course of the investigation, in case SEBI finds any relevant material/evidence against the Goenkas, then it may take appropriate steps as available under law,” she said.
The SAT had reserved its order on Goenka’s appeal in the matter on September 27.
In its verdict, the SAT also observed that, “The restraint order passed by the respondent (SEBI) pursuant to the ad interim order and the confirmatory order restraining the appellant (Goenka) to function as a Managing Director…of the impugned order is set aside. The appeal is allowed. The appellant shall, however, cooperate in the investigation.
“In the event any material comes out against the appellant during the course of investigation then appropriate procedure can be adopted by SEBI in accordance with law.”
On SEBI’s earlier direction to complete investigation in the matter within eight months, the tribunal took a stern view saying, there was “no real urgency” for it and noted that, “considering the track record of SEBI for which we take judicial notice, no investigation is completed within the stipulated period.”
“Sufficient explanations backed by genuine documents have been shown by the appellant and having validly discharged their burden. The investigation is going on and considering the track record of SEBI for which we take judicial notice, no investigation is completed within the stipulated period.
“We have seen that on numerous occasions whenever this Tribunal or the superior court has directed SEBI to complete the investigation within a stipulated period, the same has not been done and applications after applications are being filed by SEBI seeking time to extend the period of investigation,” it observed in the order.
The tribunal said that considering the fact that a wider investigation is now being undertaken by SEBI to consider the various LoC issued by ZEEL and its promoter companies, “we are of the opinion that there is no real urgency and therefore this Tribunal will not place any impediment in restricting the period of investigation…we are of the opinion that continuation of the interim order would be harsh and unwarranted and thus, cannot be allowed to continue any further.”
SEBI had barred Punit Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra from holding directorships or any key managerial positions in companies of Zee group till further directions.
This had resulted in Goenka stepping down as the Managing Director and CEO of Zee.
NDTV’s Sonia Singh appointed visiting fellow at Cambridge Judge Business School
During this academic pursuit, Singh will continue her pivotal role at NDTV
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 9:16 PM | 1 min read
Sonia Singh, Editorial Director of NDTV, has been appointed as Visiting Fellow at Cambridge Judge Business School, a prestigious institution known for its global impact on knowledge and leadership. This significant development comes as Singh continues her pivotal role at NDTV, ensuring a harmonious blend of academic pursuits and real-time media engagement.
Cambridge Judge Business School, renowned for its diverse and influential faculty, comprises approximately 55 members representing various continents. The institution's research interests span a wide spectrum of global business issues, with many faculty members leading cutting-edge research, advising governments, and contributing their experiences to the classroom.
Commenting on the new role, Singh shared, "Looking forward to an intellectually exciting new journey along with special shows on TV. Reflect, renew & rejuvenate, my mantra for the road ahead."
With this appointment, Singh is poised to bring her extensive experience and fresh perspectives to both the academic realm and television screens.
This move highlights Singh's commitment to lifelong learning and intellectual exploration, demonstrating the intersection of academia and media in the modern world.
