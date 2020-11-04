Shocked by Arnab Goswami’s arrest: IBF

Condemning the manner in which the arrest was made, IBF said any misuse of state power must be denigrated

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 4, 2020 5:24 PM
ibf

Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) has condemned the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday.

“India Broadcasting Foundation is shocked by the arrest of Arnab Goswami and condemns the manner in which the arrest was made by the Maharashtra police. Freedom of the media and in particular news media forms the founding block of democracy,” it stated.

“While no one is above the law, any misuse of State power must be denigrated. IBF urges the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to treat Mr. Arnab Goswami in a fair and equitable manner. IBF stands in support of the freedom of media and implores State authorities to ensure that the due process of law is followed,” read the statement.

