Sesame Street co-creator Lloyd Morrisett is no more

The television industry is evolving with emerging technologies, new trends and business models. The sector is seeing a new era of how content is created and delivered to viewers. The future of content is screening, and the growth of streaming and on-demand services will only make TV bigger, and the best medium for brands to reach the masses. To explore the different aspects of this phenomenon and to understand TV better, the exchange4media group is organising the fifth edition of TV First, an all-day conference centred on the dynamic television industry. The event will be held on January 24, 2023, in Mumbai. The presenting sponsor of the event is Times Network while Mediasmart is the co-partner.

The effectiveness of TV as an advertising platform is indubitable. With its reach, popularity, resilience, and impact, advertisers consider TV as the most trusted medium. During the day-long conference, industry experts will share interesting insights on the theme- ‘The power of Big Screen’.

The e4m TV First Conference will kick-start with a welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief, BW BusinessWorld, Founder-e4m. This will be followed by Fireside Chat between Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO - Bajaj Electricals Ltd and Dr Annurag Batra. After the engaging chat, Ajay Dang, President, Head - Marketing, Ultratech - Aditya Birla Group, will give a special address on the topic- ‘The Power of TV in Sports’.

A panel discussion will follow on the topic- ‘Television - The chosen destination for IPL viewing’ where panellists would share insights on how brands leverage sports/IPL on TV and how TV as a platform helps build brands and achieve their objectives. The panellists include Anjali Krishnan, Head of Media, Mondelez India, Ajay Dang, President, Head - Marketing, Ultratech - Aditya Birla Group, Lalitha Nayak, Incharge - Marketing, NPCI and Nilesh Malani, CMO, Polycab.

After the insightful panel discussion, Sam Balsara, Chairman - Madison World, would deliver a keynote address on the topic- ‘The Power of Big Screen’. Moving on to the panel discussion, the eclectic panel will share their thoughts on the topic- ‘Building Brands through TV - The Power of Big Screen’. The panellist includes Sambit Dash, Partner- RPSG Capital Ventures, Girish Hingorani, Head - Marketing & Ecommerce, Cooling & Purification Appliances Group, Blue Star Limited, Darshana Shah, Head- Marketing and Customer Experience - Aditya Birla Capital, Gaurav Dhawan, Chief Revenue Officer, Times Network. The session will be moderated by Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & The Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett; Chairman, BBH India.

Following the panel discussion, there will be standalone session by Arun Iyer, Founder, Spring Marketing Capital, on the topic- ‘The Future of 30 Seconders’. The final session of the day will be a panel discussion on the topic ‘TV + Digital - An Advertiser's View’. The panellists include Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith India, Pradnya Popade, Head of Marketing and Communications – Samsonite, Samir Sethi, VP & Head of Brand Marketing - Policybazaar.com, Shilpa Desai, EVP & Head, Marketing-HDFC ERGO General Insurance, Punit Dharamsi, VP- Marketing, AMFI. The session will be moderated by Nikhil Kumar, Vice President, India & Southeast Asia – Mediasmart.

The conference will be followed by the 9th edition of Prime-Time Awards, co-powered by ABP News and Shemaroo Umang as the Broadcast Partner.

