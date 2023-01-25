Sesame Street co-creator Lloyd Morrisett is no more
Morrisett was known as an experimental educator for using TV as a medium of education
Sesame Street's co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has passed away. He was 93.
Known as the experimental educator, Morrisett collaborated with TV producer Joan Ganz Cooney to create Sesame Street upon seeing his daughter interact with the television.
TV show Sesame Street was a big hit among children around the world.
According to Cooney, his co-founder and close friend, “Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street. It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach pre-schoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers."
Happening today: e4m TV First Conference and Prime Time Awards
The day-long conference will be followed by the ninth edition of e4m Prime Time Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 8:42 AM | 3 min read
The future of content is screening and television will continue to remain the best medium for brands to reach the masses. The long-term viability of television as an advertising medium and what marketers should be doing to take advantage of it is what needs to be thought about. To shed light on the growth and impact of television and to understand this resilient medium better, exchange4media Group is hosting the fifth edition of e4m TV First today, an all-day conference that talks about the dynamic television industry. The event will be held today in Mumbai. The presenting sponsor of the event is Times Network while Mediasmart is the co-partner.
The effectiveness of TV as an advertising platform is indubitable with its reach and popularity. As TV has the potential to reach a wider audience, advertisers consider TV as the most trusted medium that helps brands reach the target audience in a better manner. The theme of the day-long conference is ‘The power of Big Screen’. Industry heads will come together to discuss the future of the television industry with emerging technologies, new trends and business models.
The event will kick-start with a welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief, BW BusinessWorld, Founder-e4m. This will be followed by Fireside Chat between Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO - Bajaj Electricals Ltd and Dr Annurag Batra. After the engaging chat, Ajay Dang, President, Head - Marketing, Ultratech - Aditya Birla Group, will give a special address on the topic- ‘The Power of TV in Sports’.
A panel discussion will follow on the topic- ‘Television - The chosen destination for IPL viewing’ with panellists that include Anjali Krishnan, Head of Media, Mondelez India; Ajay Dang, President, Head - Marketing, Ultratech - Aditya Birla Group; Lalitha Nayak, Incharge - Marketing, NPCI and Nilesh Malani, CMO, Polycab.
After the panel discussion, Sam Balsara, Chairman - Madison World, would deliver a keynote address on the topic- ‘The Power of Big Screen’. Moving on to the panel discussion, the eclectic panel will share their thoughts on the topic- ‘Building Brands through TV - The Power of Big Screen’. The panellist includes Sambit Dash, Partner- RPSG Capital Ventures, Girish Hingorani, Head - Marketing & Ecommerce, Cooling & Purification Appliances Group, Blue Star Limited; Darshana Shah, Head- Marketing and Customer Experience - Aditya Birla Capital and Gaurav Dhawan, Chief Revenue Officer, Times Network. The session will be moderated by Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & The Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett; Chairman, BBH India.
After the panel discussion, Arun Iyer, Founder, Spring Marketing Capital, will share insights on the topic- ‘The Future of 30 Seconders’. The final session of the day will be a panel discussion on the topic ‘TV + Digital - An Advertiser's View’. The panellists include Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith India; Pradnya Popade, Head of Marketing and Communications – Samsonite; Samir Sethi, VP & Head of Brand Marketing - Policybazaar.com; Shilpa Desai, EVP & Head, Marketing-HDFC ERGO General Insurance and Punit Dharamsi, VP- Marketing, AMFI. The session will be moderated by Nikhil Kumar, Vice President, India & Southeast Asia – Mediasmart.
The e4m TV First Conference will be followed by the 9th edition of Prime-Time Awards, co-powered by ABP News and Shemaroo Umang as the Broadcast Partner.
e4m TV First Conference and Prime Time Awards tomorrow
Experts to share interesting insights on the theme, The power of big screen
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 9:24 AM | 3 min read
To ensure you don't miss out on the key insights, click here to register:
2% drop in movie genre’s ad volume in 2022
According to a report by TAM AdEx, over 1200 advertisers associated with the movie genre during 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 8:34 AM | 2 min read
The movie TV channel genre has witnessed a marginal decline of 2.44% in ad volumes in 2022 as compared to 2021. In 2021, the genre witnessed 23% indexed growth as compared to 2018 and 13% growth as compared to 2020, according to TAM AdEx-Rewinding 2022 for Movie Genre on TV report.
According to the report, the highest ad volumes were observed in the quarters of July and September of 2022. Ad volumes in the genre increased by 5% between July and September 22 and April and June 22. While February 2022 had the lowest share of ad volumes in the genre, at 7.73%, October 2022 had the highest ad volumes in the movie genre due to the festive season.
Also, the year 2020 has the highest share of ad volumes of 23%, as there was no new content being created in other genres during Covid-19. The ratio of ad volume share for movie genre, among all the other genres, in 2022 was similar to 2018.
The top seven sectors in the genre retained their positions for the years 2022 and 2021, with F&B and Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sectors accounting for 45% of the ad volumes. Meanwhile, the top 10 categories added 36% share of ad volumes. The Toilet Soaps category retained its first rank in 2022.
As per the report, during 2022, Mosquito Repellents saw the highest increase in ad secondages as compared to 2021, followed by Ecom-Wallets. In terms of growth, among Top 10 categories, Air Fresheners topped with the highest growth of 2.8 times.
Throughout the years 2021 and 2022, HUL, Reckitt Benckiser, Cadbury India and Pond India held the top spots in the movie genre. Coca Cola India observed the highest positive rank shift in 2022 as compared to 2021. The top 100 advertisers accounted for 85% share of the overall movie genre advertising. Over 1200 advertisers were present on TV and over 40 advertisers advertised exclusively in movie genre during 2022. Advanced Hair Restoration India was the top exclusive advertiser in Movie genre.
Over 3000 brands advertised on TV. Out of the top 10 brands, five belonged to HUL and four belonged to Reckitt. The four brands entered in the top 10 list during 2022 as compared to 2021.
Meanwhile, regional movie channels had more than 50% share of ad volumes in 2022 while nationals had less. Regions channels’ share was 55% whereas the share of national channels was 45%.
Hewlett Packard India and Kaleesuwari Refinery were leading exclusive advertisers on national and regional movie channels respectively during 2022.
Disney Star India’s revenue up 38%
The company’s advertising revenue grew 57.09% to Rs 10495.51 crore
By Sonam Saini | Jan 20, 2023 7:19 PM | 1 min read
The Walt Disney-owned Star India has reported an increase of 38.03% in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 17,480.62 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2022 as compared to 12664.36 crore in the previous fiscal, according to the company's financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.
Total expenses for the company increased 40.72% to Rs 15, 652.92 crore from Rs11,123.81 crore. Net profit increased by 74.24% to Rs 1,421.27 crore in fiscal FY21-22, from Rs 815.72 crore in FY21.
The company’s advertising revenue grew 57.09% to Rs 10495.51 crore against Rs 6681.02 crore in FY21. Subscription revenue too grew by 11% to RS 6129.91 crore from Rs 5501.91 crore. The company earned Rs 829.56 crore from content rights licensing and Rs 25.64 crore from theatrical distribution of films.
The company's rights/program cost increased by 55.25% to Rs 10185.62 crore from Rs 6560.78 crore in terms of expenses. The payment of licence fees increased by 16.28% to Rs 914.25 crore from Rs 786.25 crore. Programming costs were Rs 261.80 crore as opposed to Rs 243.59 crore. The technical cost was Rs 166.47 crore as opposed to Rs 160.95 crore.
The company marketing and publicity expenses for FY22 stood at Rs 1,398.77 crore against Rs 1,152.29 crore.
Bharat Express news channel unveils its signature tune
The tune will be featured at the beginning and end of each news broadcast, as well as in promotional materials for the channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 5:04 PM | 2 min read
Bharat Express news channel set to be launched on the 1st of February 2023 has been in the news for all the good reasons, be it the joining of media veteran Saurabh Sinha or the roping in of renowned primetime anchor Aditi Tyagi and business news wizard Hemant Ghai. Now the news network has announced the unveiling of its original signature tune composed by the biggies of the Indian music industry who have composed for the likes of Gangs of Wasseypur and Kabir Singh. Any guesses for the name?
The captivating tune combines elements of traditional Indian music with contemporary sounds to create a unique melody that soothes your ears and ignites your mind. The tune will be featured at the beginning and end of each news broadcast, as well as in promotional materials for the channel.
Bharat Express plans to come with a bang with a focus on comprehensive news coverage of everything under the sun, from remote villages to the crisis of Venezuela, stock market to onion prices, and gadgets to galaxies.
The chairman, managing director, and editor-in-chief, Upendrra Rai, said, "Signature tune is the hallmark of any news channel and we have selected this one after rounds of consideration by the music team. We are confident that the tune will become synonymous with the Bharat Express brand and its objectives and will help us stand out in the crowded news landscape; and most importantly, people will connect to it."
"We are thrilled to unveil our signature tune and introduce it to our audiences," said Bharat Express CEO, Varun Kohli. "It represents our commitment to providing high-quality news coverage and our desire to connect with viewers in a meaningful way."
BARC may instal set top boxes with return path data in panel homes: Report
The regulatory body is reportedly looking at ways to expand the number of panel homes
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 11:41 AM | 1 min read
BARC is considering to expand panel homes with the help of set top boxes that are enabled with return path data, media reports say.
As per reports, BARC CEO Nakul Chopra recently held a meeting with members from the All Indian Digital Cable Federation who have agreed to be part of the project.
Quoting sources, a news report said that BARC will need to complete a listing study for identifying sample homes where the STB will be installed.
TRAI tells DPOs to follow Tariff Amendment Order & report compliance immediately
DPOs were required to report to the authority, Distribution Retail Price of pay channels, bouquets of pay channels, and composition of bouquets of pay and FTA channels by January 1, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 8:16 AM | 2 min read
TRAI directs DPOs to comply with provisions of Tariff Amendment Order & report compliance to the Authority immediately
The authority has observed that quite a few DPOs have not submitted the information confirming compliance to the Tariff Amendment Order.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has observed that some distribution platform operators (DPOs) have not yet submitted details confirming compliance to the Tariff Amendment Order, and have directed them to do so immediately.
“All such DPOs who have not declared tariff as per the provisions of Tariff Amendment Order are directed to comply with the provisions of the Tariff Amendment Order and report compliance to the Authority immediately,” TRAI has said in a communication.
As per the Tariff Amendment Order and as communicated on the September1, 2022, all DPOs are required to report to the authority, Distribution Retail Price (DRP) of pay channels, bouquets of pay channels, and composition of bouquets of pay and FTA channels by January 1, 2023, and simultaneously publish such information on their websites.
As earlier reported by exchange4media, early this month, the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) petitioned the Kerala High Court against TRAI's tariff amendment - NTO 3.0, requesting a stay on the implementation of the same, which is said to come into effect from February 1, 2023.
In response, the court indicated that it's not inclined to pass any interim order staying the amendment and also declined to pass any order after hearing detailed arguments.
TRAI was represented by Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi who sought to dismiss AIDCF's writ petition. He argued that the amendments were carried out after detailed consultation with the stakeholders and after the Supreme Court upheld TRAI's authority in the matter. The court declined to pass an interim order and has listed the matter for February 8, 2023.
