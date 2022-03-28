Self-guilt had made me decide to quit films: Aamir Khan

Actor-producer Aamir Khan has revealed that he had decided to quit films recently out of a sense of guilt because he realised he wasn't there for his children when they were growing up. But a tearful Kiran Rao, the actor’s now-divorced second wife, convinced him to reconsider this decision, saying that cinema courses through his veins.

He was speaking at ABP Network's inaugural 'Ideas of India' summit to delve on the topic of 'A Fresh Narrative - New Beginnings: Reorienting Entertainment '. The summit brought together the brightest brains from diverse sectors to discuss India's 75-year journey, its present status, and the way ahead.

Aamir, on Saturday evening, spoke about his introspections during the pandemic-induced lockdown. During the session, he confided that he felt so bad about not being there for his kids and his family for so many years, he decided to quit the film industry to make up for the lost time.

He said in Hindi, “I feel like I’d spent my life chasing my dreams of making films and trying to fulfil them. But during this journey, I didn’t pay attention to my loved ones. My parents, my siblings, my children, my first wife Reena, my second wife Kiran, their parents. I couldn’t devote enough time to them. My daughter is now 23. I am sure she must have missed my presence in her life when she was younger. She have had her own anxieties, fears, dreams and hopes but I wasn’t there for her. I know this now. I didn’t know her dreams and fears and hopes, but I knew the fears and dreams and hopes of my directors.”

Aamir further said, “I realised during the lockdown that time was the most valuable resource a human being had. We know we will run out of time one day, but we don’t know when. I had a sharp realisation about this, and that I’ve lived my life in some sort of a trance, and I’ve lost a lot because of this.”

The actor said that the biggest contribution one can make for their nation is to bring up their children with the right values. “How we bring up our children is important because through them, we build a nation. A child should feel secure, be treated with respect, not feel being let down, and feel loved at all times”, he explained.

“But, I took my family for granted and made an overture towards my audience, wanting to win their hearts. While I have smiled and cried with my audience, I was not there for my family.”

He said he was so angry about how things had turned out, he decided to quit the film industry. But his children convinced him to strike a balance in his life instead of making the extreme decision.

