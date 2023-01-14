SC wants govt & news body to control ‘sensational news’

Sony Sports Network will kickstart the Grand Slam calendar of 2023 with the Australian Open. The Australian Open is the first of the three Grand Slams, followed by Roland Garros and the US Open, which will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network in 2023.

The Australian Open will be live telecast from 16 to 29 January, 2023, on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 2 channels with English commentary and on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels with Hindi commentary. The Grand Slam will also be available to livestream on SonyLIV.

Leading up to the tournament, Sony Sports Network launched the ‘#SlamOfTheGreats’ campaign, which pays homage to the ‘Greats of Tennis in this Era’, such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty and other tennis legends while also highlighting the rise of a new young crop of tennis stars vying to leave their mark on the tournament in their path for greatness themselves. With the retirement of Federer and Barty, Australian Open 2023 will mark the dawn of a new era and witness the rise of players like Daniil Medvedev, Iga Świątek, Nick Kyrgios, and more.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Sony Sports Network is the home of tennis in India and the Australian Open is the first of three Grand Slams along with Roland Garros and US Open that will be live telecast through the year on Sony Sports Network. Over the years the Australian Open has consistently been the most watched tennis Grand Slam in India with almost 23 million viewers tuning in to watch our TV coverage of the tournament in 2022. Roland Garros and US Open have also experienced dramatic growth in viewership after moving to Sony Sports Network. We have roped in Hyundai Ionic 5. and Samsonite as co-presenting sponsors and Panasonic as associate sponsor for Australian Open 2023. This is a testament to our coverage of sports properties and positions us the premier destination for tennis viewing In India.”