SC grants bail to Arnab Goswami

Goswami was arrested in an abetment to suicide case on Nov 4

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami who was arrested in a case of abetment to suicide. Goswami was arrsested on November 4.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee. The accused should execute a personal bond for an amount of Rs 50000 for release on interim bail, said the Supreme Court in its order.

The relief from the apex court came after the Bombay High Court earlier rejected Goswami's bail plea. While delivering the order, the SC reportedly said that the high court erred in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail to Goswami.

Goswami was arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in Alibaugh. According to media reports, the architect Avnay Naik, and his mother committed suicide in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV.

The arrest came at a time when the TRP scam investigation against Goswami is going on in Mumbai.

According to the reports, this case goes back to 2018 when Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay was found in which he said that Goswami and two others had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints.

In 2018, the Alibaug police had filed a case of abetment to suicide but in 2019 the case was closed by Raigad Police.

In May 2020, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh announced a fresh CID investigation into the case after Adnya Naik, daughter of Avnay Naik, approached him.