Savvy Dilip appointed as Executive Vice President and Head- Digital Growth, Times Network

Powering its digital transformation efforts, Times Network has appointed Savvy Dilip as Executive Vice President & Head- Digital Growth. Savvy will lead product development, content led audience growth, technology based digital consumer experiences, social media amplification and online marketing for all the digital platforms of the Network. A seasoned professional, Savvy brings in-depth expertise across Marketing, Media, Product, Technology and Entrepreneurship.

Savvy Dilip has earlier served stints at VideoTap as Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, at ITV Network as Group CMO and at Network 18 as VP Marketing.

