SAT relief for Goenka puts Zee-Sony merger back on track: New entity to be listed in Jan?
Industry insiders predict the record date for listing of the $10-billion media and entertainment powerhouse could be set by November-end
As Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday paved the way for Punit Goenka to continue as the Managing Director of the merged Zee-Sony entity while setting aside the SEBI order barring him from holding any key positions in the company, industry experts said it could expedite the merger process as the company is now alleviated from the legal uncertainties that clouded it.
The SAT verdict has also caused a buzz in the industry that with ZEEL and Sony now going ahead with the merger soon, and Reliance wanting to acquire Disney’s India business, the media landscape in the TV/OTT space will see a big consolidation. The two large players – TV18-Disney and Zee-Sony could together potentially command a market share of 67%, leaving little for other players.
According to industry insiders, the listing of the Zee-Sony merged entity, which will create a $10 billion media and entertainment powerhouse, could happen anytime in January next year and the record date could be set by November-end.
“In this case, we expect the record date to be announced around the last week of November. This in turn means that the listing of the merged company will happen towards the first week of January 24. Further, with Punit Goenka coming on the board, there will be no need for any changes in the term sheet, or any need for approval from board/shareholder for change in the CEO. This also means that business will be as usual for ZEE and lesser transition time with little change in senior management,” Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani said.
While allowing Goenka’s appeal against the SEBI verdict, SAT held that there is no evidence to show that he exercised positive control over the borrowed entities and that there was no need to put the merger to continue without a head.
“The fact that greater responsibility (if any) has come upon the appellant (Goenka) pursuant to the merger, then all the more reason that he should be allowed to continue rather than putting the merger to continue headless when 99.97% of the shareholders reposed faith in him to continue as Managing Director of the merged entity,” the tribunal observed.
The tribunal observed that the structure of the merged entity is that Sony Group would have the majority shareholding in the merged entity and will also have majority members in the board of directors and would have right to appoint key managerial personnel like Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary etc. and Goenka would be just one of the nine directors of the merged entity.
“Hence, his continuation as the Managing Director in the merged entity would have no impact on the investigation,” it said while allowing Goenka to continue heading the company.
It however said that if any material comes out against him during the course of the investigation, then appropriate procedure can be adopted by SEBI in accordance with law.
According to legal experts, the lift of ban will now pave the way for early disposal of merger, subject to other legal formalities.
“Market also responded favourably to the order and share price of ZEE gained around 1.5% during the day. The findings of the SAT are also significant as the interim relief was granted basis the cooperation extended by Goenkas’ and clearly specifies that this relief will not influence the investigation in any manner. Resumption of office by Goenka will also help in speeding up the merger process, who was spearheading this transaction prior to his stepping down as CEO,” Advocate Diviay Chadha, Partner, Singhania & Co, said.
Sandeep Bajaj, Advocate, Supreme Court, said the swift resolution of the regulatory hurdle indicates that the merger might proceed at an accelerated pace, minimizing the risk of further delays.
“The tribunal's decision has come as a significant relief to Zee, alleviating the company from the legal uncertainties that clouded its merger plans with Culver Max Entertainment (Sony Pictures India). This positive momentum not only signifies a financial rebound for the company but also proves to be positive for the Zee-Sony merger.
“However, it's worth noting that the completion of the merger remains contingent on any potential legal proceedings or investigations that might arise in the future. Nonetheless, the SAT's decision appears to pave the way for the merger's eventual completion, instilling confidence in investors and stakeholders alike,” Bajaj said.
According to Shivani Bhushan, Senior Associate at TAS Law, SAT order does not mean cessation of SEBI’s investigation into the alleged fund diversion/ siphoning of funds.
“The SAT’s order clearly mentions that Puneet Goenka and Subhash Chandra Goenka will cooperate in the investigation and during the course of the investigation, in case SEBI finds any relevant material/evidence against the Goenkas, then it may take appropriate steps as available under law,” she said.
The SAT had reserved its order on Goenka’s appeal in the matter on September 27.
In its verdict, the SAT also observed that, “The restraint order passed by the respondent (SEBI) pursuant to the ad interim order and the confirmatory order restraining the appellant (Goenka) to function as a Managing Director…of the impugned order is set aside. The appeal is allowed. The appellant shall, however, cooperate in the investigation.
“In the event any material comes out against the appellant during the course of investigation then appropriate procedure can be adopted by SEBI in accordance with law.”
On SEBI’s earlier direction to complete investigation in the matter within eight months, the tribunal took a stern view saying, there was “no real urgency” for it and noted that, “considering the track record of SEBI for which we take judicial notice, no investigation is completed within the stipulated period.”
“Sufficient explanations backed by genuine documents have been shown by the appellant and having validly discharged their burden. The investigation is going on and considering the track record of SEBI for which we take judicial notice, no investigation is completed within the stipulated period.
“We have seen that on numerous occasions whenever this Tribunal or the superior court has directed SEBI to complete the investigation within a stipulated period, the same has not been done and applications after applications are being filed by SEBI seeking time to extend the period of investigation,” it observed in the order.
The tribunal said that considering the fact that a wider investigation is now being undertaken by SEBI to consider the various LoC issued by ZEEL and its promoter companies, “we are of the opinion that there is no real urgency and therefore this Tribunal will not place any impediment in restricting the period of investigation…we are of the opinion that continuation of the interim order would be harsh and unwarranted and thus, cannot be allowed to continue any further.”
SEBI had barred Punit Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra from holding directorships or any key managerial positions in companies of Zee group till further directions.
This had resulted in Goenka stepping down as the Managing Director and CEO of Zee.
Star India’s revenue from TV-Digital biz up 6%
The company's net profit has come down 30%
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 30, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Walt Disney-owned Star India's consolidated net profit for FY23 has dropped 31% year over year to Rs 1,272 crore. The figure stood at Rs 1834 crore in the previous fiscal. The company has declared the figures in the financial statement filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
The company's operating revenue from TV and digital businesses increased by 6% to Rs 19,857 crore. Its total income increased by 9% to Rs 20,699 crore.
However, for the fiscal year, Star India's ad revenue declined by 4% to Rs 11,186 crore. Subscription revenue (both TV and digital) grew 14% to Rs 7,001 crore. The company's earnings from licensing content rights surged 74% to Rs 1,446 crore.
Recently, Walt Disney disclosed that its sports business in India reported an operating loss of Rs 3,703 crore for the nine months ended July 1 on revenue of Rs 5,313 crore.
Novi Digital Entertainment, the company's subsidiary, which owns Disney+ Hotstar, has seen a 118% jump in net loss to Rs 748 crore, while revenue jumped 35% to Rs 4,341 crore.
Viacom18 Sports to launch sports channels - Sports18 - 2 and Sports18 - 3
The broadcaster’s distribution arm, IndiaCast, has announced a promotion scheme for the DOPs for the newly launched channels
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 27, 2023 12:24 PM | 1 min read
Viacom18 Sports is planning to launch two more sports channels - Sports18 - 2 and Sports18 - 3 from November 1, 2023.
The broadcaster’s distribution arm, IndiaCast, has announced a promotion scheme for the distribution platforms (DOPs) for the newly launched channels, which will start from November 1, 2023, and expire on January 31, 2024.
The distribution arm said that TV18 Broadcast will have a promotional scheme for the newly launched channels, pursuant to which the subscription fees of the new sports channels shall stand waived during the promotional scheme period.
Viacom18 Sports will now have four sports channels with these additions.
Govt declares 477 MSOs non-compliant for not conducting audit
Also, these MSOs did not submit a list of their subscribers as required by the rule
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 25, 2023 3:38 PM | 3 min read
MIB said that one of the terms and conditions of the MSO registration was that MSOs shall comply with the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. 1995, and the Rules made thereunder, as amended and adhere to all the terms and conditions of the registration. Failing to do so, the permission granted is liable to be cancelled or suspended. “MSOs were also required to submit a list of their subscribers and other details as per the requests made by the Ministry from time to time,” read the order.
Also, MIB said that according to the Interconnection Regulations, 2017, it is mandatory for every distributor of channels to conduct an audit of their system once in a calendar year.
“However, as per the information shared by TRAI, the scheduled MSOs have not conducted audits of their systems for the calendar years 2021 and 2022. Also, Scheduled MSOs were requested to furnish information like seeding date etc. under Cable Television Networks (Regulations) Act, 1995. Taking into account noncompliance, this Ministry marked the status of these MSOs as "Non-Compliant,” MIB stated in the order.
In the order, MIB said that it has granted MSO registration from time to time. Some of these MSOs, along with their registration details, have been tabulated and enclosed as Schedule to this order. These MSOs listed in schedule are hereafter referred to as Scheduled MSOs.
Through the Ministry's advisory dated March 23, 2023, all broadcasters were advised not to enter into interconnection agreements with non-compliant MSOs and to notify the non-compliant MSOs with whom they already have interconnection agreements.
However, despite being classified as "Non-Compliant", the scheduled MSOs have not made any references to the Ministry of the alteration of their status to "Compliant". Therefore, a Show Cause Notice dated July 25, 2023 was sent to these MSOs, seeking an explanation for the contraventions mentioned in the preceding paragraphs.The MSOs were given 15 days to furnish their replies.
It was observed that the scheduled MSOs did not provide the requisite clarification within the stipulated period, therefore a communication was issued to these MSOs in which they were asked to furnish the requisite information within a period of 15 days. However, the scheduled MSOs did not provide the requisite details within the stipulated period, therefore, as a last opportunity, communication dated September 20, 2023 was again sent to all the Scheduled MSOs
According to the order, it has been observed that despite lapse of the given period, the scheduled MSOs have failed to provide the requisite information or make any real-currency to this Ministry regarding their compliance status. These MSOs have continued to remain in contraventions outlined in preceding paras. Therefore, the MSO registrations of the scheduled MSOs are hereby cancelled with immediate effect.
Network18 revenue up by 20% in Q2 FY24
The company’s revenue from news business stood at Rs 357 crore in Q2 FY24, also up by 20% Y-o-Y
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 25, 2023 2:53 PM | 4 min read
Network18 has reported an increase in revenue by 20% at Rs 1,866 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24 compared to the same period last fiscal. The company credited the rise in revenue to the performance of its news business, movie Studio and sports vertical.
According to its earnings release, the company’s H1 FY24 revenue stood at Rs 5,104 crore, up by 77% from Rs 2,889 the corresponding period in the last financial year.
The company earned an operating revenue of Rs 1,438 crore from its entertainment vertical which include Viacom18, AETN18 and Indiacast in Q2 FY24, up by 22% from the same period the previous fiscal. However, the same vertical saw a spike of 97% in H1 FY24 compared to H1 FY23.
The company’s operating revenue from news business stood at Rs 357 crore in Q2 FY24, up by 20% Y-o-Y and for H1 FY24, it was recorded at Rs 693 crore, up by 23% from H1 FY23.
Viacom18 and AETN18 are 51% entertainment subsidiaries of TV18, while distribution-arm Indiacast is a 50:50 joint venture of TV18 and Viacom18.
Network18’s TV portfolio includes a network of 60 channels in India, spanning news, entertainment and sports genres. News network is housed in TV18 (listed subsidiary of NW18) and Viacom18 (subsidiary of TV18) operates in the entertainment and sports segments. Viacom18 also owns JioCinema, one of the biggest OTT platforms in the country.
According to the company, the TV news network delivered a strong growth in advertising revenue despite the continued weakness in the advertising environment. It said that excluding government initiatives, the news industry saw a decline in ad inventory consumption.
The company said that advertising demand remains guarded due to soft consumer sentiment and the festive season is expected to bring positive momentum.
“Viacom18, in its quest to become the primary destination for sports in India, continues to aggregate rights of leading sports properties. With acquisition of exclusive media rights for the BCCI International and Domestic matches, it has become the home of India cricket. The rights include international men’s, women’s, and other domestic first-class competitions like Ranji Trophy,” said Network18 in its earnings release.
Viacom18 acquired BCCI’s TV and digital media rights for bilateral India matches for Rs 5963 crore for both the Indian sub-continent and globally, for the next 5 years.
Viacom18 saw a sharp growth in advertising revenue in Sports and Digital segments, said the company, adding that sports revenue was driven by the two cricket series - West Indies vs India and India vs Australia while the digital revenue was led by original shows like Bigg Boss OTT, Taali, Kaalkoot and TV network shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi.
However, advertising demand in the entertainment broadcast segment continues to be soft as spending by consumer goods companies and new-age clients remained weak, it said.
Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18, said, “We continue to take giant steps towards building the network of choice for Indian consumers. With India cricket rights, Viacom18 now has the biggest portfolio of sports properties, making it the default choice for sports fans.
“The digital transformation initiatives that we had commenced for our news business last year are gathering momentum and will help us to stay ahead of the curve as we go ahead. Our focus continues to be on providing quality content to audiences and as India’s only network with presence across news, entertainment, and sports, we are in a unique position to serve customers across the country and demographic cohorts.”
TV18 reported subscription revenue of Rs 506 crore in Q2 FY24, an increase of 12 % from the same quarter previous year.
The company said that JioCinema witnessed a strong traction on the entertainment content launched during the quarter. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT became the biggest ever reality show on digital with record concurrency and voting during the finale.
The total expenses of Network18 in Q2 FY24 increased to Rs 2,207 crore from Rs 1,592 crore in Q2 FY23 and the marketing, distribution and promotional expense stood at Rs 372 crore in this quarter, up from Rs 354 crore in Q2 FY23.
Rajdeep Sardesai's YouTube channel crosses 100k subscribers milestone
Many renowned journalists are leveraging the platform to connect with their audience in new and innovative ways
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 25, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
As traditional media landscapes continue to evolve, many renowned journalists have ventured into the digital realm, leveraging YouTube as a platform to connect with their audience in new and innovative ways.
There is a long list of popular YouTube Channels run by renowned Indian journalists. A new addition to this list is veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai whose YouTube Channel has crossed one lakh subscribers.
Recently Sardesai took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “Slowly and quietly building my @YouTube page.. delighted to cross 1 lakh subscribers. Hope to do very different kind of videos soon.. keep watching.”
According to media observers, one of the key reasons behind this shift is the changing media consumption habits of the audience. YouTube, with its vast user base and global reach, offers journalists a unique opportunity to engage with viewers beyond the constraints of traditional media formats.
Moreover, in an era where media ownership and narratives are constantly under scrutiny, this autonomy is invaluable. Journalists can delve into subjects they are passionate about, present nuanced perspectives, and explore stories that might not find a place in mainstream media outlets.
News channels must learn to make sense of RLD: MIB’s Apurva Chandra
The Secretary for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting spoke exclusively with exchange4media on news channels’ complaints about the lack of data and transparency and other key issues
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 25, 2023 8:43 AM | 6 min read
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is an industry body and hence stakeholders must themselves come up with a solution, reiterated Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra during an exclusive conversation with exchange4media in his Delhi office.
He also stressed that the government has no intention of regulating the content on OTT platforms or streaming services. In the interview with Kanchan Srivastava, Chandra also shared the government’s plans for the media and entertainment sector.
Excerpts:
There were speculations that the government may put a stay on TRPs of news channels before the elections if they continue to show provocative content. Any comments?
As of now, there is no such plan. BARC has started sharing Raw Level Data (RLD) with channels now. Earlier, the news channels complained about the lack of data and transparency. The objective is to bring transparency and allow channels to track wrong algorithms or manipulation, if any, and then BARC can correct it. The complaint now is that the data is voluminous and can’t be interpreted. They have to try to make sense of it.
Are you satisfied with the functioning of BARC?
India is a diverse country with so many languages, and rural-urban and economic divides. There are just 55,000 panel homes but only a part of the population consumes news. Hence, the margin of error is big.
We don’t receive complaints from the General Entertainment Channels (GECs), which are the largest chunk, in terms of revenue. The issues are largely raised by news channels.
What could be the reasons behind their complaints against BARC measurement?
There are 55,000 panel homes. Among them, the households that consume news may be 5,000-7,000 with English news consumption further limited to around 500 homes. Even a small error that creeps in, can be multiplied and magnified due to such a small sample size.
What is the way out? Does MIB have any plans to intervene in the matter?
News channels themselves are divided on this matter. Some have a particular view about it, others have entirely different opinions. There is no unanimity among news channels.
BARC is an industry-led body; both broadcasters and advertisers are part of it. The government has no role to play here. The council has to manage on its own.
As per MIB’s latest statistical handbook that you released a few weeks ago, television’s revenue growth has slowed down in FY22. It would be one of the slowest-growing mediums in the next two years at 3.9%, as per projections. Are you concerned about it?
TV revenue is not growing at the pace it grew before. Nevertheless, it is still growing. Advertising is growing more on the digital side, but it doesn't mean that TV revenue is not growing. Content creation on the news side continues to grow on TV.
India has a lot of potential and people are watching both TV and OTT. Historically, some sectors go up, some go down. To retain the interest of people, even GECs are innovating with content and have come up with reality shows.
How many new TV channel applications have you received so far this year? As per MIB data, only 7 new channels were launched in FY23, while 20 were shut down in the two years before that.
I don’t have the exact numbers. Applications keep coming. Besides, we have come out with new guidelines that include increasing the minimum net worth requirement to open a news and current affairs channel from Rs 2 crore to Rs 20 crore. For non-news channels, it was hiked to Rs 5 crore. The net worth cap was never revised after 2004.
Don’t you think it may impact the government’s revenue as well?
We feel only serious players should be there. There are over 350 news channels in the country, and the number of satellite channels is about 950. But how many channels can you name?
The Indian Broadcasters and Digital Foundation (IBDF) has requested TRAI to deregulate the broadcasting sector and remove the price cap, which faces a dwindling paid subscriber count and competition from DD Free Dish and OTT platforms. What is the MIB’s stand on this?
TRAI is a regulator and has to look after the interests of both subscribers and broadcasters. It has taken a view of the scenario. TRAI modifies regulations every two years. NTO 1 (New Tariff Order) and NTO 2.0 were implemented earlier and now NTO 3.0 is being implemented effectively. There is no issue from the customer’s side and not much from the broadcasters’ side as well.
Are some directives likely on the cards for the news broadcasting ad industry ahead of the elections?
Why should we issue any directive on elections? For us, the only issue is fake news. News channels are supposed to follow the code of conduct all the time. As long as people conform to the code of conduct, no new directive is required.
However, many news channels are still being accused of running fake news, with regards to the Israel and Palestine war as the latest example.
It's a matter of taking action. The code of conduct is a robust system. Over the past year, we have blocked 200 news channels for peddling fake news and disinformation. Many of them were YouTube channels with crores of subscribers. Some of them were Pakistan-based, and some were based in Canada, run by Khalistan supporters.
It's been more than a year since the big four broadcasters pulled out their FTA channels from DD Free Dish. How has it impacted DD Free Dish revenue?
On the contrary, DD Free Dish revenue has gone up to Rs 1,050 crore, 30-40 per cent more compared to the previous year when it was Rs 750 crore. News channels on Free Dish are giving more revenue this year.
At the time when things are going digital, what lies ahead for DD in the future? When will DD launch its own OTT platform?
We are working on a plan to develop an OTT platform. DD and AIR have a lot of archival material, which nobody else has. Until the 90s, there were no private channels. Speeches, discussions, interviews, performances of iconic artists like M S Subulakshmi, Bhim Sen Joshi and Bade Ghulam Ali and TV serials are lying in our archives.
Now, people want to consume everything on OTT because it's so convenient. Although a lot of our content is available on YouTube, but its cataloguing makes it difficult for people to search. If we have our OTT channel, people will easily access our rich content.
Will DD’s OTT be free for viewing? Will it be launched before the elections?
Prasar Bharti is still working on that. It is likely to be launched next year. There may be a small subscription fee but things are yet to be worked out.
The ministry had issued a directive to all TV channels early this year to air nationalistic interest programmes for at least 30 minutes every day. How many channels abide by the directive?
We did tell them to air some national interest programmes. However, it is the news channels that largely carry public interest programmes. GECs also carry several programs on social issues.
